2 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BAND, WAVES

There are notable developments in the crypto money markets this week in two projects, Band Protocol (BAND) and Waves (WAVES).

Two decentralized oracle projects left their mark on the crypto money markets last week. One of them was Band Protocol (BAND), the other was the more popular Chainlink (LINK).

LINK has repeatedly set price records over the past week. Cryptocurrency is among the top 6 projects with market capitalization, while each LINK exceeded $ 14.

On the other hand, the price increase in BAND was more striking. Traded at $ 4 at the beginning of the week, BAND reached up to $ 18 on some exchanges. This corresponds to a price performance of 350 percent.

While these were happening in the past week, which altcoins can come to the fore with important developments in the coming days? There are two altcoins to watch this week:

Band Protocol (BAND)

As stated above, BAND is on a serious rise. Therefore, a more drastic correction of this breathless rise can be encountered at any time. This possibility should be taken into account when trading with BAND.

There is an important listing development in BAND this week. The crypto currency will be trading on Coinbase Pro today. BAND currently exists only on Binance and Huobi as major exchanges. Its listing on Coinbase Pro may affect the BAND price.

Waves (WAVES)

Waves is entering this week with two important developments on the way. According to the statements of Waves founder Sasha Ivanov, a listing news will come that all Waves traders are waiting for. As the speculation that this news is Coinbase turns around, there is no clear information yet. Waves is a crypto currency preferred by Turkish investors. So much so that WAVES is mostly bought and sold in Paribu after Binance.

Another notable development in Waves is associated with the Neutrino Dollar. Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is an algorithmic stable cryptocurrency backed by Waves’ native token. 1 USDN is equal to 1 USD. According to Ivanov, USDN will also be launched on Ethereum this week.



