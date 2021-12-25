2 Analysts Have Made Important Predictions for This Metaverse Coin!

According to analysts, the price of the popular metaverse coin Decentraland is showing impressive bullish potential, continuing its uptrend. Decentraland price has increased by over 14% in the last 24 hours. The Metaverse ecosystem started a buzz earlier today, boosting on-chain activity on its native token MANA.

The rally continues for this metaverse coin

Analysts are optimistic about the Decentraland price and predict that the rally will continue in this metaverse token. Decentraland is growing in popularity as corporate capital flows into the metaverse. Decentraland price has continued its uptrend over the past two weeks. Analysts are forecasting an all-time high with a bullish outlook for Decentraland. Decentraland has started the snowball fight to lure users into the metaverse experience. Decentraland tweeted earlier today about the metaverse’s biggest snowball fight.

Institutions and big wallet investors continue to acquire digital real estate in the Decentraland metaverse. The Metaverse token has recently upgraded the experience and introduced a day/night sky with features to power experiences. The state of the sky is predictable and creators can tailor their metaverse experience to the day/night cycle. Analysts believe that the metaverse hype has just begun and the MANA price may continue its uptrend for the next all-time high. @Hayess5178, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, believes that the MANA uptrend will be maintained.

Decentraland emerged as the top price winner in the Polygon ecosystem. The analyst has set a target of $6.50 for Decentraland in the current bull run if the metaverse token price holds above the $3.17 resistance. FXStreet analysts evaluated the MANA price trend and predicted that investors will continue to take profits. This trend is expected to remain the same and MANA price could drop to $2.75.