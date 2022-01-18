2 Analysts Announced 6 Altcoins to Invest!

The market has been trading sideways for the last few days, but some altcoin projects continue to rise. For this reason, traders follow some analysts and put their recommended coins on their radar. As Kriptokoin.com, we are transferring the best altcoins that can be bought, shared by 2 analysts…

Cheeky Crypto highlights the potential of these altcoins

The first altcoin on Cheeky Crypto’s list is Cardano (ADA). Cardano is used by agricultural companies to track products, while other products built on the platform allow training information to be stored in a tamper-proof manner. The analyst says the project is really strong and has a high potential to explode in the near future. The analyst thinks Harmony (ONE), focused on facilitating the creation of dApps, will also rise. The analyst states that the project is currently in a downtrend and expects an uptrend in the future.

The third altcoin that the analyst mentioned was Polygon (MATIC). Cheeky Crypto for Polygon, built for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, says the price is currently pulling back, but a higher price can be expected in the future. Fourth, the analyst talks about Near Protocol. While NEAR is currently on the decline, the analyst says it’s a very profitable project to expect the opposite.

Altcoin Sherpa predicts breakouts in Phantom and Solana

Altcoin Sherpa, a popular crypto analyst and trader, predicts a strong breakout for Phantom (FTM) and says Solana (SOL) is also poised to rally. He states that Phantom is on its way to a new all-time high and could see the major resistance area above $3.00. He thinks $3.50 is next. On the other hand, he says SOL looks ready to ignite a rally after a significant support level. According to the analyst who also commented on ONE, Harmony is one resistance away from rising to an all-time high.