2 A.M.reveals new notebook with super fast SSD

2 AM today announced the new notebook models of the E550 line, with great emphasis on the integration with the SSD (solid state drive) M.2 NVMe, which have a reading speed more than 3.9 times faster than SATA SSDs, or 16 times the speed of a normal HD!

This SSD has a great storage capacity and according to Felipe Oliveira, the product manager at 2 AM, it also “provides greater agility in the day to day, accelerating the workflow, improving performance in data processing and tasks, in addition to faster loading of applications and games ”.

“The E550 comes with an SSD, and one of the best! With the NVMe SSD, the E550 is the best solution for those looking for high performance at work or games. The desktop processor coupled with the NVMe SSD and efficient thermal cooling deliver the performance needed for the user’s goal! ”

In addition to good speed, the E550 notebooks also have interesting designs, including a customizable RGB backlit keyboard, 15.6 ” Full HD IPS screen with optimized viewing angle that prevents unwanted reflections, and three different base configurations.

If you want to know more about the models, just go to https://www.2amgaming.com/.




