2.7 and 4.6 magnitude earthquakes are recorded in Bahia

Last Sunday (30), residents of several cities in the state of Bahia reported the occurrence of earthquakes. The Seismology Laboratory of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte detected two earthquakes: the first occurred in the morning, in the municipality of Mutuípe (region of the Jiquiriçá Valley), and the second occurred at night, in the municipality of Amargosa, which is in Recôncavo Baiano.

The first earthquake, with an epicenter in Mutuípe, was 4.6 in magnitude, and occurred around 7:45 am in the morning. Although the phenomenon is not so rare in this region, there are no reports of another occurrence of this type with such intensity. Generally, earthquakes are weaker, occur at dawn, and are not noticed by residents.

This time, the earthquake occurred when a good part of the population was already awake, and the magnitude of 4.6 was sufficient to cause thunder-like noise, as well as causing vibrations in walls and windows. In the video below, a store’s cameras caught the shelves rattling and objects being thrown to the floor.

In addition to Mutuípe, the tremors were felt in other cities, such as Amargosa, Castro Alves, São Miguel das Matas, Santo Antônio de Jesus and even in Salvador.

The earthquake recorded at night, at 18: 11h, had an epicenter in Amargosa, and 2.7 magnitude. With a much lower intensity than the previous one, the phenomenon was felt only in the cities closest to the epicenter.

At least in the morning, Amargosa recorded nine earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.6 and 4.2, according to the Seismology Center at the University of São Paulo (USP).

Although Brazil is not located in regions close to the ends of tectonic plates, the pressure exerted on the plate can generate tremors like those observed in the northeast region.

About 10 days ago, another earthquake was recorded in the city of São Félix (located in Recôncavo Baiano), with a magnitude of 1.6. In July, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded on the coast of Bahia, near the city of Ilhéus.



