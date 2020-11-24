1st week of PIX was ‘safe’, moving R $ 9.3 billion

In its first week in operation, PIX, the Central Bank’s instant payment system, was “positive, smooth and safe,” said the head of the Central Bank’s Competition and Financial Market Structure Department, Ângelo Duarte.

According to him, “the BC considers that this first week of complete operation was very positive. From the first day, the number of operations reached a high level and there were no major complications with the entry of millions of users in the system ”.

Until the last Sunday (22), operations using the platform reached R $ 9.3 billion, handled in 12.2 million operations in 735 financial institutions, with a system availability index of 100%.

“There was a continuous increase in the use of the platform throughout the week, and an expected drop on Saturday and Sunday. As the PIX is more used in payments from commercial establishments, we will have more transactions also on weekends ”, said Duarte.

Mitigate losses

With the adhesion of users to the system (34.5 million individuals and 2.2 million legal entities have already registered almost 83.5 million keys), banks advertise products to mitigate the loss of revenue left by TED charges and DOC, which should be discontinued. Bradesco has gone ahead and will make credit available to individuals through the QR Code, in addition to loans to companies through the PIX key.

“PIX will provide a formalization of money that today circulates in paper money and that will pass to digital, reaching layers that are outside the system and that need credit,” Eurico Fabri, vice president of the bank, told Estadão / Broadcast.

Original is, among virtual banks, the first to announce loans linked to transactions on the PIX. The goal is to keep the customer’s key through a range of products that are still unheard of in the financial market.



