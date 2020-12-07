1st exclusive ‘post’ for trams opens in the UK

The company Gridserve starts on Monday (7) the operations of the first electric car charging yard in the United Kingdom, essentially an exclusive “gas station” for electric cars. The property is close to Braintree, Essex County.

What differentiates the location from the rest is going beyond a simple charging station. While the vehicle’s battery is “fueled”, drivers and passengers can take advantage of a range of services, such as a waiting lounge, WiFi, various franchise stores, a food court, a fitness area and a children’s area.

Braintree’s shopping center has a capacity for 36 vehicles to be loaded simultaneously, guaranteeing autonomy of up to 320 km after 20 minutes of recharge. Much of the energy used is captured with solar panels and forms of zero carbon emission.

When you arrive at the station, you simply find a valid place to park, plug the car into the structure and pay with a bank card without having to touch it at the terminal.

The entire structure is operated from Microsoft technologies, including the Azure cloud platform. Gridserve’s goal is to open 100 identical units in the next five years – a plan that seems ambitious, but in fact is very much in line with policies for adopting electric vehicles in the UK. The region’s current plan is to ban cars that run on fossil fuels by 2030.



