1982: Summer of Science Fiction

Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery, the writers of Pulp Fiction, recently launched the Video Archive podcast. Every week they criticize and analyze the film from the shelves of the video rental store where they once worked.

In a recent episode, while discussing the pearl of Clint Eastwood’s spy fiction Firefox,Tarantino called 1982, the year of its release, “the summer of science fiction” because a disproportionately large number of immortal classic works of science fiction were released. released in a very short time.

First, Steven Spielberg’s touching sci-fi hit “Alien”. “Alien” surpassed “Star Wars” and became the highest-grossing film of all time. In just a few weeks, E.T. has been joined by a host of other science fiction gems that have stood the test of time over the past decades, from “Tron” to “Blade Runner” and “Something” to “Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan.” Of course, it was a great summer for a fan of speculative stories.

The Alien Broke all box office records

When I.T. arrived in cinemas, it was a breath of fresh air. Viewers have seen countless films about aliens about malicious aliens from the other world who wanted to invade the Earth or wipe out the human race from the face of the earth. It was an alien movie about an alien who just wants to go home (and eat a bunch of pieces of Rice). Unlike most alien cinema-goers, E.T. comes in peace. His friends are scared by some armed police and fly back into space without him. The beauty of E.T. The point is that this is both a human story about a child coping with the divorce of his parents, and an alien story about an alien trying to contact his species in order to force the mothership to return and pick him up. The audience was so touched by the Alien’s friendship with Elliott that they bought so many tickets that they bypassed Star Wars.

“Something” and “Blade Runner” came out on the same day

“Something,” John Carpenter’s chilling tale of snow-covered scientists targeted by a werewolf alien, and “Blade Runner,” Ridley Scott’s breathtaking study of a Bogart-style private investigator scouring the streets of Los Angeles in search of rogue cyborgs, were released on the same day. : June 25, 1982. Arriving just two weeks after the Alien’s cultural attraction, they both blew up the cash register. After Spielberg warmed their hearts, moviegoers rejected the cold cynicism of “Something” and “Blade Runner”. But they are both extremely well—made classics of science fiction, in which elements of other genres are masterfully mixed.

“Creature” challenges “Alien” for the title of the greatest sci-fi horror film ever made, and “Blade Runner” defined the subgenre of science fiction noir. The Thing is a perfectly crafted ghost with the main monster from the movie: an alien who can transform into anyone and anyone, including one of our heroes. No one can trust anyone, which served as an excellent clue for a survival horror.

On the other hand, “Blade Runner” organically combined the hackneyed tropes of film noir with the fresh setting of futuristic Los Angeles. This is a cool detective story in which a detective is looking for disguised androids. Femme fatale is an artificial intelligence. His world-building explores the decline of cities in the distant future. Neon lamps are used in high-contrast lighting. The saxophone melodies in its soundtrack are interspersed with ethereal synthesizer sounds. A frequently used location for filming is the Bradbury Building (which can be seen in noirs such as “DOA”, “Shockproof”, “Double Indemnity” and “The Unfaithful”), dressed as a forgotten relic of the past.

Both “Something” and “Blade Runner” are unsurpassed masterpieces, marking the high point in the career of their legendary directors, and in 1982, moviegoers were lucky enough to watch them both on the same day. Unfortunately, after E.T. melted their hearts two weeks earlier, these moviegoers weren’t in the mood to watch Scott’s bleak vision of a dystopian future or Carpenter’s pessimistic portrayal of doomed people clinging to their sanity.

Tron predicted addiction to video games

Written and directed by Steven Lisberger, “Tron” was far ahead, both in visualizing video game addiction and in revolutionizing the use of bold new filmmaking techniques. Jeff Bridges plays a video game developer who is sucked into his own software and has to interact with computer programs in an attempt to escape from the mainframe. Tron was one of the first films to use extensive computer graphics. The effects in pursuit of the light cycle are still stunning today – and delightfully trippy.

Star Trek II boldly improved on its predecessor

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” revived Gene Roddenberry’s iconic space franchise and brought the Enterprise team to the big screen to capitalize on the science fiction craze after “Star Wars.” After the harsh criticism of critics, the “Motion Picture” was compensated in 1982 — the summer of science fiction — with the appearance of “Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan”, significantly improved compared to its predecessor.