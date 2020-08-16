1982 – 2020: Microsoft Flight Simulator history

Asobo Studio shows a new trailer in which it reviews the history of the Microsoft Flight Simulator saga, from its inception in 1982 to the last installment.

Asobo Studios looks back at the history of the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise in a new trailer prior to its launch. It is not surprising that it is the longest-lived IP in the company. Since 1982, the brand is in the quest to make us fly with the greatest possible realism.

The technical limitations of the late last century gave rise to the last installment prior to the current one: Flight Simulator X. In 2006 it seemed like a technical feat. However, 14 years after that, Asobo picks up the baton to offer one of the first titles with a new generation flavor.

The trailer, barely four minutes long, is the company’s tribute to those who have accompanied them during this long flight. You can see it below.

Visit the planet at the click of a button

During our impressions, we said that the obsession with realism has allowed us to push the technical limits seen so far. Microsoft Flight Simulator will allow you to visit the entire planet from a bird’s eye view with surprising precision. With Bing satellite maps and Azure technology, you can take off from all the world’s airports, cities, and more. And if you want, you will do it under the current weather conditions.

From an ode to photorealism in New York City to getting to know countries as hermetic as North Korea. Everything is at your fingertips whether you have an Xbox One controller or the appropriate accessories for flying.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on August 18 on Windows 10 and Steam. It will do so through Xbox Game Pass from day one, while it will have a physical edition that will arrive two days later and exclusively for the European market. In this link you can know the three different editions according to the premium content attached.



