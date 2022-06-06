19 Kids and Counting graduate Josh Duggar is appealing after being sentenced to 12 years in prison in a child pornography case

Josh Duggar has filed an appeal to an Arkansas court after being sentenced to more than 12 years in prison last month in a child pornography case, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Duggar respectfully notifies of his intention to evaluate and defend any worthy arguments in his appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit,” reads the court document, which was submitted on Friday, June 3, two weeks after the 34—year—old man’s conviction was entered into the protocol.

Duggar, who is currently in the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was convicted of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021 after being arrested in April of that year.

The father of seven children was sentenced on May 25 to 151 months in prison, which is approximately 12.5 years. He will also be given 20 years of supervised release once his prison sentence expires.

According to Friday’s appeal, the former TLC star is investigating one case of receiving child pornography. “The second count [of possession of child pornography] was dismissed by the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on May 25, 2022,” the lawsuit says.

“This Notice is filed by Duggar’s trial attorney, Justin K. Gelfand, Ian. T. Murphy and Travis V. Story … on behalf of Duggar and in accordance with Duggar’s request,” Duggar’s lawyers said, adding that they “intend to represent Duggar in the appeal.”

Lawyers for the former TV presenter had previously announced their plans to appeal the verdict last month. “We will immediately file a notice of appeal within the next 14 days, as required by law,” one of Duggar’s lawyers told reporters outside the Arkansas courthouse after the sentencing hearing.

Earlier this month, the Us confirmed that Duggar will not be allowed any “unsupervised contact with minors” when he is released from prison, including any of his children who will be under 18 years old upon his release. The Arkansas native shares 12-year-old Mackenzie, 10-year-old Michael, 8-year-old Marcus, 6-year-old Meredith, 4-year-old Mason, 2-year-old Mariella and 7-month-old Madison with his wife Anna Duggar, who supported him throughout the case.

“If there are concerns about possible unintentional contact with a minor at a certain place, event or event, the defendant must obtain permission from the U.S. Probation Office before attending any such place, event or event,” the court documents say. The conditions of Josh’s controlled release are explained.

Once Josh is released from prison, he will not “own, use, or have access to a computer or any other electronic device with Internet access or photo storage capabilities without prior notice and approval from the U.S. Probation Office,” according to the June documents. . It will be randomly searched for any approved devices.

Further conditions for his possible release include participation in a sex offender treatment program, a “periodic lie detector test” and a ban on possession or use of marijuana.