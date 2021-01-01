19 games full of hype to keep an eye on in 2021!

Despite all the problems faced by Earth, 2020 managed to be a great year for video games, with the arrival of a new generation of consoles and several incredible titles released for all platforms. More than ever, video games have helped us to face difficulties and to forget a little about the crises that awaited us outside the home.

With the coronavirus pandemic still far from over, the trend is that 2021 will keep video games in the spotlight as a great way to kill time in social isolation, allowing players to share their experiences and connect with their friends even physically distant.

Thinking about it and in order to celebrate our favorite hobby, we have prepared a neat list with the main titles already confirmed for 2021, as well as some rumors and optimistic fans for them to be launched as soon as possible. Will next year have even more incredible games? Check out our list below (in chronological or quality order).

1. Resident Evil 8: Village

After getting it right by taking the series to the first person perspective in Resident Evil 7 biohazard and taking chances with the remakes of the renowned Resident Evil 2 and 3, Capcom will continue the main line of the franchise in Resident Evil Village.

So far, the game has presented more mysteries than certainties, but we already know that it will have many unpublished monsters and that it will take place mainly in a snowy setting. It seems like a “full plate” for horror fans, whether they are veterans of the series or first-timers.

2. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Nintendo delivered one of E3 2019’s biggest surprises by dropping the bomb in an explosive teaser trailer: “the Breath of the Wild sequel is in development.” To get excited, just remember the quality of the original game as well as the amount of prizes and acclaim it has received.

The reuse of the visual style and gameplay engine also refers to the transition between Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask on the Nintendo 64, both similar in their engine, but drastically different in gameplay. Will Link and Zelda’s new adventure succeed in overcoming their predecessor?

3. Far Cry 6

The Far Cry franchise is well known for its outstanding villains, especially after the 3rd game, which brought us the charismatic Vaas Montenegro. To try to repeat the success of this antagonist, Ubisoft bet on the renowned actor Giancarlo Esposito (who has already played outstanding antagonists in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian), who will live Anton “El Presidente” Castillo on a fictional Caribbean island clearly inspired by Cuba. Expect a lot of shooting and twists when the game hits the new and old generation consoles.

4. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

The announcement of Prince of Persia’s return to video games was very divisive. Looking at the glass half full, it was amazing to know that one of the greatest classics of video games is finally coming back to the consoles! However, seeing the glass as half empty, many fans complained about its somewhat dated look, which failed to capture the style of the original journey so well. Fortunately, it was so good that its gameplay certainly stood the test of time, so this must be a great chance for a new generation of players to rediscover this franchise so important to the history of games.

5. God of War: Ragnarok

When director Cory Barlog led Kratos’ reinvention on PlayStation 4, his new vision for the character fell in favor with the crowd. Greek mythology gave way to Nordic mythology, and the protagonist left a thug without a brain or heart to become a father interested in looking after the good of his little son, Atreus. This approach helped to have more empathy for all the characters, and the various points left open in the game will finally be explored in God of War Ragnarok! As the previous title won the top prize at TGA 2018, expectations could not be higher.

6. Horizon Forbidden West

Heroine Aloy’s first adventure on PlayStation 4 won over a legion of fans not only for the character’s charisma and skills, always full of weapons and resources to deal with the challenges on her way, but also for her interesting world – filled with robotic dinosaurs.

We will see the return of all this and more in the long-awaited sequence that is being developed for the PS5, which promises to bring an even more colorful and captivating world. Certainly, one of the best ways to make waves with the graphics of the new generation.

7. GhostWire: Tokyo

Bethesda’s next project has already started in the nicest possible way, as the charismatic Ikumi Nakamura made her announcement at E3 2019. Unfortunately, she left the Tango Gameworks studio shortly after, but we are still very excited about the prospect of playing That

adventure with elements of action and magic in first person. The idea here is to use paranormal powers to defeat the spirits and ghosts that have taken over Tokyo.

8. Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo is one of the most traditional and esteemed series of video game racing simulators, in addition to being one of Sony’s biggest sales successes over the course of all its console generations. Thus, there is nothing more natural than to highlight the next chapter of the main series already in the PS5 games showcase presented by the company. Have you ever imagined how races will look more realistic than ever on the PS5’s sturdy hardware? We can’t wait to race around circuits around the world with this breathtaking look!

9. Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Since its original release in 2004, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines has won over a legion of fans who will finally be able to enjoy the storyline. Developed by Hardsuit Lab and produced by Paradox Interactive, the game will be similar to Cyberpunk 2077 in the sense that we will play mostly in 1st person, but we will be able to see our character in certain moments in 3rd person. You will be able to create your own vampire and history in 21st century Seattle. It seems like a “full plate” for those who like RPG and great narratives.

10. Hitman 3

Don’t be fooled by the name. Despite what the numbering indicates, this is the 8th title of the main series and also the outcome of what became known as the recent World of Murder trilogy, as seen in the 2016 Hitman and its sequel launched in 2018. With a lot of focus in stealth action, the game arrives in January on absolutely all platforms of the new and old generation, including Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

11. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

When Sony announced the technical specifications for the PlayStation 5, the SSD was one of the most outstanding elements, as it made it easier to load the worlds and levels. Undoubtedly, among the games shown so far, none of them have taken advantage of this as much as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

In the trailers and gameplay demonstrations it was possible to see how the pets move quickly between different environments, not to mention the beautiful graphics full of particles and lighting effects. It is one of the most beautiful and promising releases of the new generation.

12. Halo Infinite

In an ideal world, the next Halo would have been launched alongside the new Microsoft consoles, but the Xbox Series X | S ended up hitting the shelves without its main flagship. Its turbulent development ended up provoking even more controversies after the 1st gameplay video showed graphics that many considered well below the potential of powerful consoles. Still, what has already been shown looks quite amusing, and the 343 Industries team seems to have absorbed the feedback from the crowd well. So, let’s hope for a release worthy of the gigantic legacy of the franchise.

13. Kena Bridge of Spirits

In an industry that is often seduced by photorealism and the ultimate search for reproducing reality in graphics, it is gratifying to see more colorful and artistic adventures, such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

In the Ember Lab game, we accompany a young spiritual guide who must help the dead to migrate from the physical world to the hereafter. In the first quarter of 2021 it will come out on PC, PS4 and PS5, looking completely adorable!

14. Gotham Knights

While Rocksteady is working on its own game focused on the Suicide Squad (which should take a little longer to get ready), we will be able to miss the Batman games with promising Gotham Knights, the new project from WB Games Montreal. He will be more focused on the bat-family, entitled to a lot of multiplayer action alongside Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood. It will be exciting to test the Arhkam-style battle system alongside our friends!

15. Hogwarts Legacy

As much as EA has released several games inspired by the Harry Potter franchise over the years, especially when the main series of films was still being released, fans of the literary saga of JK Rowling have never been able to fulfill their dream of living an epic adventure through the halls of Hogwarts castle. Well, at least so far! The RPG developed by Avalanche Software will take place in the late 1800s and reveal many secrets about each of the school’s four houses.

16. Monster Hunter Rise

After Monster Hunter World helps to “catapult” the franchise to Capcom’s most successful serial post, the adventure returns to Nintendo’s consoles for a totally new chapter. Rise brings some of the best visuals ever seen on the platform and is expected to be the main third party launch of Nintendo’s hybrid system in 2021.

So sharpen your sword, caress your Palic the pet and get ready to spend hundreds of hours on a new hunt when the game hits our homes in March.

17. Elden Ring

It is no accident that Elden Ring won next year’s most anticipated game award at The Game Awards 2020. After all, it brings together two of the main names in pop culture, with author George RR Martin (from The Chronicles of Ice and Fire) ) in partnership with the director Hidetaka Miyazaki (the main responsible for the series Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro). Unfortunately, there’s not much to see in the game other than a first teaser trailer revealed at E3 2019, but who knows, that might change in the near future?

18. Final Fantasy XVI

After getting it right with the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, one of the most acclaimed games of 2020, Square Enix’s main franchise is back for its next numbered chapter.

Betting on the return of a more medieval aesthetic, but this time a little more “westernized”, the game was featured in the last PlayStation 5 game showcase and promises to be one of the main titles of the console next year, besides also shining in the computers. Its direction is in charge of Yoshi-P, much celebrated by the fans after transforming the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV into a great success.

19. Overwatch 2

Revealed at Blizzcon 2019, it took over 1 year for the Blizzard team to confirm that we would receive more information about the game, which will only happen at Blizzcon 2021. While the first game (voted best game of the year at The Game Awards 2016) had a greater focus on competitive multiplayer, its sequence promises to bring several missions with cooperative action to enjoy alongside your friends. Does he still have the gas to innovate and surprise as much as the original game? We hope to discover this soon!

And to you? What are the most anticipated games next year? Tell us here in the comments and happy holidays!



