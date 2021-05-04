1899: Horror Series From The Creators of Dark Gets a New Teaser; look!

1899: Netflix released on Monday (3) the first teaser of the 1899 horror series, by the same creators of the acclaimed German production Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

Check out:

The story revolves around the mysterious circumstances of an immigrant ship’s voyage from Europe to the United States. Passengers, all with different nationalities, are united by the hopes and dreams of a new century and a future in another country. When they discover a second ship wandering in the open sea that had disappeared months ago, the journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn the passage to the promised land into a deadly nightmare, connecting each of them to a web of secrets.

The cast features Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann (known for playing the adult Jonas in Dark), Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão , Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lesser.

A curiosity is that, since the creators’ first conversations, it had already been defined that the series would be a multilingual drama. In other words, all the actors will speak their mother tongue in the plot.

The 1899 recordings are underway at one of the largest studios in Europe and there is still no forecast for the series to be released.

Partnership

In 2018, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese signed an agreement with Netflix to create more exclusive productions for streaming. In addition to 1899, the creators will also adapt the novel “Tyll”, by the German writer Daniel Kehlmann.