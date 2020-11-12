18 Korean Dramas You Won’t Regret Watching

They say that there are stories that are here to stay, these 18 Korean dramas you must take into account if you want to spend hours enjoying great series, unforgettable characters and romantic stories.

Thanks to the internet, many people now have access to enjoy varied content and drama is here to stay, the chapters of these series are enjoyed and loved by millions of people around the world.

K-dramas are popular for their big budget, with an impressive production and with casts that will catch your heart, there is something for all tastes and all plots, such as fiction, romance, historical and horror.

Dramas are characterized by having few chapters and therefore you can finish your series very quickly, so they are addictive. This time we bring you 18 Korean dramas that you must see yes or yes.

KOREAN DRAMAS ARE MUST-HAVE:

My Love From The Star.

Stars: Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, and Park Hae Jin.

Release date: December 18, 2013.

Where to see: Viki.

‘My Love From The Star’ tells the life of a professor with a perfect appearance, through fate he meets a beautiful actress who must take classes at the university. Their worlds will collide showing them the power of love.

The Heirs

Stars: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin.

Release date: October 9, 2013.

Where to watch: Netflix.

If you like school dramas ‘The Heirs’ is the perfect series for you, the plot focuses on a group of elite students who belong to extremely wealthy families, Cha Eun Sang arrives at the school, a girl who will show them that the value money is not everything.

Pinocchio

Stars: Park Shin Hye and Lee Jong Suk.

Release date: November 12, 2014.

Where to see: Viki.

‘Pinocchio’ tells the life of two boys who consider themselves family, but blood does not unite them, they decide to start their career as reporters, encountering the competitive world of the media.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Stars: Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, and Ji Soo.

Release date: February 24, 2017.

Where to see: Viki.

‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ is an ideal drama to recharge your energy if you have gone through a difficult period, the drama tells the life of Bong Soon, a girl who inherited the family power of the force, which led her to work being Guards the back of a handsome heir.

Full house

Stars: Rain, Song Hye Kyo, and Han Eun Jung.

Release date: July 14, 2004.

Where to see: Viki.

Han Ji Eun’s beautiful house was sold by her friends, the girl will have to do everything to maintain her family inheritance, even marry a famous actor, will she fall in love with her fictional partner?

Legend of the blue sea

Stars: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Min Ho, and Lee Hee Joon.

Release date: November 16, 2016.

Where to see: Viki.

During one of the most important dynasties in South Korea, a monarch and a mermaid fall in love, lives later meet. Can both of them consolidate their fatal and beautiful love story?

She was pretty

Stars: Hwang Jungeum, Park Seo Joon, and Go Joon Hee.

Release date: September 16, 2015.

Where to see: Viki.

Kim Hye Jin was a girl envied for her beauty, until her life fell apart and her vision faded, years later she was hired for a job in a fashion magazine, where she will meet an old love.

W

Stars: Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo.

Release date: July 20, 2016.

Where to see: Viki.

‘W’ is a drama that portrays reality and fiction, a cardiologist surgeon is the daughter of a famous writer of a web drama called ‘W’, the character in her story jumps into the real world to turn the life of the specialist upside down of health and his dad.

Cheese In The Trap

Stars: Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Jin, and Seo Kang Joon.

Release date: January 4, 2016.

Where to see: Viki.

Hong Seol is an intelligent college girl who decides to leave school for a year to work, when she returns to finish her studies she realizes that a boy in her class has developed great feelings for her.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Stars: Kim Soo Hyun, Oh Jung Se, and Seo Ye Ji.

Release date: June 20, 2020.

Where to watch: Netflix.

An employee of a psychiatric ward and a children’s book writer are united by a dark secret, they both learn to treat Moon Sang Tae, a person who shows symptoms of autism.

Hwarang: The Beginning

Starring: BTS’s V, Park Seo Joon, Go A Ra, and Park Hyung Sik.

Release date: December 19, 2016.

Where to see: Viki.

‘Hwarang: The Beginning’ is a historical Korean drama that tells the adventures of a group of flower warriors, handsome and skilled boys who are training to become the best in the region.

Descendants Of The Sun

Stars: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, and Jin Goo.

Release date: February 24, 2016.

Where to see: Viki.

A sergeant and a docyora start dating, but due to their work they don’t have much time to date, later they find themselves in the middle of a war zone, where they begin to develop many feelings.

My Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Stars: Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk.

Release date: November 14, 2016.

Where to see: Viki.

‘My Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ takes place at a sports college where a weightlifter and a swimmer meet in the least unexpected way. Will they live an endearing love story?

Goblin.

Stars: Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Go Eun.

Release date: December 2, 2016.

Where to see: Viki.

After the death of King Wang Yeo, he is turned into a Goblin, an immortal being who must roam the world, until he meets a girl who has the ability to see ghosts, both are destined.

Winter Sonata

Starring: Bae Yong Joon, Choi Ji Woo, and Park Yong Ha.

Release date: January 14, 2002.

Where to see: Viki.

‘Winter Sonata’ tells the story of Kang Jun Sang and Jung Yoo Jin, two young people who attend the same school, due to fate situations they are separated by death, unable to live their dream of love.

Playful kiss

Stars: Kim Hyun Joon, Jung So Min, and Lee Tae Sung.

Release date: September 1, 2010.

Where to see: Viki.

This drama tells the love story of a girl who falls deeply in love with an intelligent and arrogant boy, what she doesn’t know is that their parents are friends and they end up living under the same roof.

City hunter

Stars: Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, and Lee Joon Hyuk.

Release date: May 25, 2011.

Where to see: Viki.

Lee Young Sung is a man who wants revenge after his father told him the story of his old job as a South Korean Special Forces staff, the boy’s mission will be affected when he falls in love with a cute bodyguard.

Scarlet heart ryeo

Stars: IU, Go Ha Jin, and Lee Joon Gi.

Release date: August 29, 2016.

Where to see: Viki.

Go Ha Jin is a cute girl who after an accident travels to the past, where she meets Prince Wang So, who will fight against the enemies of the palace to obtain his place as the king.

If you want to see more dramas and proposals for funny series, you cannot miss: The 18 Best Korean Dramas of the Decade.



