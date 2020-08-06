18 curiosities of BLACKPINK that will make you love

Learn more about the K-pop BLACKPINK girlgroup. The YG idols debuted on August 8, 2016, since then, they have achieved numerous records with their MVs, despite having very few songs in their repertoire with their mini albums, but each of their releases has shown all the talent that they have, making them the most popular girl group.

The girls are characterized by having catchy beats, incredible choreography and varied concepts, ranging from pink to black. They are currently preparing for their first full album, scheduled for September-October, in addition to the solo debuts of Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé.

If you are new to the fandom or want to know more about them, learn more about the girls with this list of 18 BLACKPINK curiosities:

They manage 2 concepts, Black and Pink, being Lisa and Jennie the pink girls and Rosé and Jisoo the dark girls

Initially, the group wanted to debut with 9 members, but YG changed the plans, and the trainees also deserted.

BLACKPINK added several Record Guinness with “How You Like That”

They are the K-pop group and female artist with the most followers on the platform

Unlike other groups, they have no leader, the 4 are very close

Jennie had her first musical appearances before debuting alongside G-Dragon

Her fandom’s name, BLINK, means flash because it’s the glow that lights her way

The 4 members have modeled for beauty brands like Dior, Channel, Bvlgari and Saint Laurent

They are the first K-pop group to perform at the Coachella festival

Has collaborations with Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa

(G) I-DLE’s Miyeon would have been the group’s fifth member, but didn’t get a chance

They are the first K-pop group to reach 1 billion views on YouTube with the MV “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

Her training period was 4 to 6 years

Her Lightstick, a black heart-shaped hammer, was inspired by her experience on Weekly Idol.

Her motto in songs and personalized phrases are “BLACKPINK IN YOU ARE” and “BLACKPINK is the Revolution”

Harry Styles and Niall Horan showed themselves as BLACKPINK fans by attending their concerts in the USA and the UK

From their debut they managed to be successful, because “BOOMBAYAH” had a perfect All-Kill

They were nicknamed Monster Rookies, in fact Monsters are said to be their group name



