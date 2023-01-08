Billie Eilish is one of the most popular celebrities around the world. Despite the fact that famous celebrities enjoy the amount of love they receive from their fans, they are also constantly afraid of persecution. And something similar happened to Billy Eilish recently.

Billie Eilish's stalker has been given a three-year restraining order: https://t.co/HrDnzugj10 pic.twitter.com/9QZPrhZyrM — Complex (@Complex) June 19, 2020

Not exactly harassment, but Eilish recently reported a burglary incident that occurred at her home. The fact is that this is not the main problem that worries a pop star. In fact, this is her home and the exact address that were revealed during the incident.

How did Billie Eilish’s exact address become known?

Los Angeles residents received a notification in the Citizen app about an emergency call. The call was about a burglary that occurred in the Highland Park area of the city. Despite the fact that the place was very specific, at first many people did not pay attention to it.

This attracted people’s attention when the police marked the location of the house as Billy Ailish’s house. As soon as this was revealed, the notification started getting views. According to a Vice report, about 78,000 out of 178,000 people viewed the exact address of the “Bad Guy” singer.

BREAKING: LAPD robbery detectives are working a caper at the childhood home of popstar Billie Eilish in the Highland Park neighborhood of LA. A man, who reportedly jumped a fence at the property owned by Eilish’s parents, is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/yZg1xP6K83 — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) January 6, 2023

The incident report says that the man tried to climb over the fence of the house belonging to Eilish’s parents. Subsequently, the app changed the location of the reported incident by specifying the intersection rather than the actual address. The Citizen app was previously called Vigilante. He encourages people to post photos and videos of crimes and actions taken by the police against them.

Although the 21-year-old singer and her brother Finneas Baird O’Connell no longer live in this house, they spent a lot of time in this house as children. And although no one lives there, the property still belongs to the Eilish family.

A masked intruder has been arrested at Billie Eilish’s family home in Los Angeles. 🔗: https://t.co/92y5Jv3EM5 pic.twitter.com/tUIH4lsH7H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

Although there was no official statement from Eilish’s representative, the app and neighbors pretty much talked about it. Fortunately, the robber was arrested and is now in police custody.

What do you think about Eilish’s incident? Why was the singer’s house compromised? Share your thoughts in the comments below.