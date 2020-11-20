170 online stores for you to avoid on Black Friday

Black Friday 2020 takes place on November 27, and consumers should be aware of the scams surrounding the date. To help internet users who shop online, Procon-SP has a website indicating which e-commerce should be avoided.

Available on this link, the Procon-SP list includes businesses that received complaints from users and were notified, but were not found or responded to by the agency. In all, more than 170 online addresses are present in the database.

The Procon-SP list received its last update in March this year and has registered addresses since 2015. While some stores have already been taken down, other e-commerces are still active today.

Therefore, if you intend to shop on Black Friday and are suspicious of any store, it is worth checking the Procon-SP database before making an acquisition.

Also, stay tuned to the stores’ reputation on platforms such as Reclame Aqui and the Federal Government consumer website. Also check out our tips to save money and enjoy Black Friday with financial security.

Black Friday officially takes place on November 27, but some companies are already starting to offer discounts. One of the companies that missed the date was Amazon, which is already selling products with up to 70% discount during this week.



