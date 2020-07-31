17-year-old boy arrested for Twitter hacking incident

A 17-year-old boy, alleged to be the brain behind the biggest security breach incident in Twitter history, is reportedly arrested in Florida.

In the recent incident, the accounts of Binance, Coinbase and many other crypto exchanges were first seized and called to send Bitcoin from these accounts to the shared address. While the event was limited to crypto exchanges and accounts in the first place, accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian and many other celebrities were seized in a short time, and hundreds of millions of followers from these accounts were directed to a fake Bitcoin gift campaign. A total of 120,000 dollars of crypto money was transferred to the shared address within hours.

More than 30 heavy accusations: “He was not an ordinary kid”

Arrested and imprisoned, it is stated that he is currently charged with more than 30 serious crimes, including organized fraud, identity theft, communication fraud, and hacking. It is not yet clear whether the 17-year-old boy, whose name is stated as Graham Clark, is the only suspect in the incident. “He was not an ordinary 17-year-old boy,” during the press conference. Hillsborough District Attorney Andrew Warran said he could not comment on whether he was working alone.

The California Northern District Attorney General, the FBI, the IRS and the Secret Service worked together to capture the suspect. It was noted that the suspect, who was found to live in Tampa, Florida, will be tried again.



