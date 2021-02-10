161 people died in the last 24 hours from Covid-19 in Portugal

According to the statement made by the General Directorate of Health in Portugal, 161 people died in the last 24 hours from Covid-19, this was “the lowest loss of life since January 17”, and 4,387 new cases were detected.

The number of people who died from the epidemic in the country increased to 14 thousand 718 and the number of cases to 774 thousand 889.

In Portugal, in addition to the closure of borders under the state of emergency, measures are implemented to restrict free movement in places where the epidemic is intense, the closure of all schools except primary schools, prohibition of travel between cities on the weekend, curfew at night, reducing the working hours of bars, restaurants and shopping centers.