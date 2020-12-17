16 Most Commonly Used Facial Expressions in the World

In a new study conducted at the University of California, it has been observed how different people react to certain emotions and situations. According to the results of the study, people tend to use the same facial expressions regardless of which culture they belong to.

Dacher Keltner, a professor of philosophy at the University of California, launched a study examining the facial expressions of different people. As a result of the researches, it has been revealed that people from all over the world exhibit the same facial expressions.

This study, showing that expressions such as frowning, grimacing and smiling are universal, also explains the 16 most used facial expressions in the world. Research; It shows that people, regardless of their religion, language or ethnic origin, react collectively to events.

People from all over the world react the same to certain events

For this project, researchers from the University of California used an algorithm system known as Google’s deep neural network. 6 million videos uploaded to YouTube from 144 different countries were analyzed and the facial expressions in these videos were analyzed one by one. The lead author of the study, Alan Cowen; “This research is the first scientific analysis to show how facial expressions are used in daily life. The analysis shows how rich and complex people’s emotional expressions are, contrary to popular belief. ”

Research; focused on a total of 16 different facial expressions: fun, anger, fear, concentration, confusion, humiliation, satisfaction, desire, disappointment, doubt, joy, interest, pain, sadness, surprise and victory. A common map was created by observing how people from all over the world react to actions such as fighting and watching fireworks.

This map revealed that the reactions of different people to different emotions and situations were 70% similar. At the same time, 16 different facial expressions that are most commonly used in the world were also revealed.

This research, which scientifically shows how facial expressions are used in daily life for the first time, has a great social purpose. The 16 different facial expressions revealed will shed light on what individuals with autism and disabilities should do to convey certain emotions to other people.



