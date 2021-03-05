$ 16 Million Bitcoin Scam Confesses

Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson admitted to the allegation that he defrauded more than 3,500 people and collected $ 16 million worth of Bitcoins from them. A total of up to 40 years in prison and up to $ 750,000 in fines are sought for Karlsson for separate crimes.

A Swedish citizen named Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson ran a site called Eastern Metal Securities from 27 November 2012 to 19 June 2019. The site promised people to make large sums of money for a small investment.

Karlsson was arrested in Thailand in June 2019 and extradited to the US in July 2019. The US Department of Justice announced on March 5 that Karlsson had accepted the charges against him.

Bitcoin is collecting; promised gold earnings

People could buy a share on Eastern Metal Securities’ site for $ 100. Payment was made through crypto money exchanges, with Bitcoin.

People who bought $ 100 shares were promised 1.15 kilograms of gold over time. According to the Ministry of Justice’s statement, its value as of January 2, 2019 was $ 45,000. Karlsson promised people that 97% of their money would be refunded if they did not receive this payment.

Received 16 million dollars

After the investigation, Karlsson admitted that he was not in a position to fulfill this promise. Having defrauded 3,575 people with $ 16 million in total, Karlsson spent the money living a luxurious life in Thailand.

People who invested $ 100 and expected to receive $ 45,000 in gold, eventually realized that they were not being paid. “If we make such a big payment in one go, financial systems will be problematic,” Karlsson told these people. he stalled, saying.

20 years in prison for securities fraud and a $ 250,000 fine for Karlsson, who confessed to his crime; 20 years in prison and a $ 500,000 fine are required for money laundering.