16-inch MacBook with M1 Max processor introduced

The expected 16-inch MacBook with M1 Max and M1 Pro processors was introduced at the second Apple event of 2021. Here are the features and price!

Apple introduced the M1X processor and new Mac models at its Unleashed event. The 16-inch MacBook model, which is the big brother of the 14-inch and more curious by the users, has been announced. Here are the features and price!

16-inch MacBook specs with M1 Max processor

The expected MacBook with the M1 Max processor is particularly ambitious about the graphics unit. The processor includes a 10-core processor, a 32-core graphics unit and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple, which offers a maximum of 16 GB of RAM in models with previous M1 processors, offers up to 64 GB of RAM in models with M1 Max. He stated that the 5 nm M1 Max chip has the world’s fastest integrated graphics card with a 16-core graphics processor that can process 57 trillion operations per second.

On the new MacBook Pro, the Touch Bar has been replaced by physical keys, and there’s an HDMI port in addition to the Thunderbolt 4 port on the right, and an SD slot in addition to a headphone jack and two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left. According to Apple, it’s the most connected computer we’ve ever seen from a Mac laptop.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max processor price

The price of the variant with a 16-inch screen was announced as $ 2499. Orders started today and first deliveries are scheduled for next week.

Updating…