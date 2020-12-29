16-core Intel Alder Lake-S processor displayed

Intel has confirmed that it will launch the Alder Lake series at the end of 2021. Alder Lake processors will be a big step for Intel, as the 14 nm manufacturing process will finally be phased out. In addition to all these, the Alder Lake series will be the first processors to support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 standards. Now, before the 11th generation processors were introduced, the Intel Alder Lake-S processor was leaked.

In addition to the PCIe 5.0 interface, the PCIe 4.0 interface will also be available with 11th generation Rocket Lake processors.

16 core / 24 track 12th generation Intel Alder Lake-S processor leaked

Changing its manufacturing technology in Alder Lake processors, Intel will switch to a 10 nm node. But that’s not the only change. Intel, which plans to use a hybrid design as in Arm-based processors, will include performance and power-saving cores at the same time. Since this hybrid design has not yet been tested on desktop processors, it is unknown what the outcome will be.

The Intel Alder Lake-S processor, created by @TUM_APISAK, known for its leaked processors on Twitter, comes with a 16 core \ 24 track structure. The main reason for this is that power-saving cores do not support hyper-threading. While 8 threads are reserved for these 8 power-saving cores, 16 threads will be reserved for 8 performance oriented cores.

The base clock speed of the processor appears to be 1.38 GHz, while the turbo frequency speed appears to be 17.6 GHz. The base clock speed is probably based on power saving cores. However, as the kernel architecture has changed, the program is most likely not able to accurately detect the maximum frequency rate. For this reason, we can say that 17.6 GHz does not reflect the truth.

While there is a total of 30 MB of L3 cache, the cache per core is 1.25 MB.

Since this leaked processor is still in the testing phase, the scores obtained in the single and multi-core tests do not reflect the truth.



