You might run into some spoilers

The fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have been very patient since they only had the news that this year the second season would arrive, however, we finally know when it will premiere and what kind of surprises this continuation will bring.

First of all, we have a new trailer for the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba that introduces us to a bit of the villains that we will see during this new arc. While this is not a surprise because we already knew it was going to happen, what did leave us with the square eye is what was added to the trailer.

As we previously reported, the second season also includes the television animation of the Mugen Train arc, a film that only hit theaters in Latin America this year. This may surprise or annoy many because the film exists for that, however, perhaps there are those who did not see this piece of history out of hand.

We will see how the animation of the Mugen Train arc is for television, since it is almost a fact that it will not be the same quality and work of what was possible to appreciate in the cinema.

When does the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba premiere?

We finally have solid dates for the premiere of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba. First we have the Mugen Train arc for October 10th. Now, the new story, if you already saw the movie, will arrive from December.

Also, the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba will be available through traditional streaming services: Crunchyroll and Funimation. For now we do not know if it will also come to Netflix in the not too distant future or if, failing that, it will come with its respective dubbing for Latin America.

Speaking of the work of Koyoharu Gotoge, we tell you that there are already some official filters on Instagram of breathing techniques for you to start editing your photos. We also tell you when you can get the Mugen Train movie in physical format.