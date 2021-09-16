The RAM capacity for the iPhone 13 series, which appeared two days ago, has also emerged. Accordingly, the iPhone 13 models did not meet the expectations.

Apple unveiled the new iPhone models with the launch on September 14. The iPhone 13 series, which remains in the same line in terms of design, is separated from the iPhone 12 series with certain innovations. The RAM capacity of the iPhone 13, which is kept secret by Apple, has also recently emerged.

iPhone 13 series RAM capacity fell short of expectations

Due to its marketing policy, Apple does not share battery size and RAM capacity information on iPhone models. However, for the first time, it announced the RAM capacity of the iPad Pro model with the M1 processor. In this sense, Apple was also expected to announce the RAM capacities at the launch, and the company, which has been highly criticized for battery performance, has not taken a step back on the iPhone side. However, all we know is that iPhone RAM capacity always lags behind Android models.

According to the information revealed, iPhone 13 and Mini models have 4 GB of RAM, while iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models have 6 GB of RAM. These capacities are unfortunately at the same level as the iPhone 12 models. In fact, the expectation was that the iPhone 13 Pro models would come with 8 GB of RAM. However, 4 GB of RAM has been confirmed for the iPhone 13 and Mini, as expected.

The iPhone 13 RAM capacity, which was detected by MacRumors via Xcode, was also shared correctly last year. In this sense, it is highly likely that the RAM information revealed for the new iPhone is correct. Xcode is a kind of software development environment that Apple offers for iOS developers. Developers have the opportunity to develop software for all operating systems connected to the Apple ecosystem, such as iOS, MacOs, with the tools on Xcode.

Although the iPhone 13 RAM capacity is disappointing, iOS needs less RAM capacity as it is more stable than the Android operating system. On the Android side, especially manufacturers’ own interface software causes RAM capacities to increase.

The battery capacity for the iPhone 13 series has not yet been revealed. Estimates are that Apple is again stingy in this regard. Although it always makes big promises in terms of battery life, and estimates say that battery capacities are increasing, it seems that the actual battery capacity will be revealed in a few days.

In terms of RAM capacity, information has emerged about iPad models. Accordingly, the new generation iPad Mini comes out with 4 GB RAM capacity.

iPhone 13 technical specifications: