15 Untold Heroes Revealed in Marvel’s Avengers Beta

The Avengers team may be much more crowded than we’ve seen before. It turned out that there are 15 more heroes in the Marvel’s Avengers game that have not been announced so far.

Marvel has been working on a new Avengers game for a long time. It will be in the very near future that we will meet the Marvel’s Avengers game, which we have seen in the game images and trailers before.

We’ve already seen the main heroes of the series, Captain America, Ironman, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow. According to data miners, there are 15 other superheroes that will be added to the game in the near future.

So crowded Avengers?

Some of the characters on this list will be our main heroes in the MCU in the upcoming period, and some of them will have an important place in the story as characters that are of great importance in comics and stories. How Marvel will handle the story in the game is a matter of curiosity.

The Avengers, a series created to gain time, was squeezed together when Daredevil’s release was delayed, and was not one of Marvel’s heavy guns for a long time. So each new character entered the Marvel universe as an Avenger and tried to prove his or her own age 3-5 times. So there are stories that will support this many different characters.

New characters to be added to Marvel’s Avengers

According to IGN, while data miners find new characters to add to the game, when we look at these characters, we see that something will be missing if they are not actually in the game. The list is as follows:

Ant-Man

The Wasp

Vision

Black Panther

Dr. Strange

Falcon

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch

Captain Marvel

Kate Bishop

She-Hulk

War Machine

Marvel’s Avengers game would actually be released on May 15 this year. However, the game was postponed with the statement made by the developers at the beginning of this year. The producers stated that the game required more time for its development. The game, which will be released on September 4, will be playable on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia.



