15 surprising facts about Formula 1 cars and racing

After a long search, after 9 years of Formula 1 Turkey Grand Prix at Istanbul Park again … this race is to be held without spectators because of the coronavirus in the excitement of the climax. We take a closer look at the surprising facts about Formula 1 that will further increase the Formula 1 excitement.

The 2020 Formula 1 World Championship, which started on July 5, 2020, continues at full speed, although it has been disrupted by the coronavirus. This year Formula 1 in the main event that interests us, it is the first time the Grand Prix of Turkey will take place again after 2011. The Formula 1 DHL Turkish Grand Prix 2020, which will be held in Istanbul Park, will take place between 13-15 November.

Naturally, this development made Formula 1 fans in our country happy. Even the ticket prices of the Grand Prix in Istanbul Park were also announced. However, due to the coronavirus epidemic, it was decided that the races would later be held without spectators. In this content, we take a closer look at the surprising facts about Formula 1 as Formula 1 is back in our country.

15. F1 vehicles can accelerate to 160 km / h in 4 seconds and reach 0 again:

We know that Formula 1 cars are one of the fastest vehicles in the world and their purpose is actually to accelerate as soon as possible. However, Formula 1 vehicles, which are also groundbreaking in terms of slowing down, can reach from 0 to 100 and from 100 to 0 in 4 seconds. Considering the challenging curves of many Formula 1 tracks, sometimes slowing down can be more important than speeding up.

Believing how fast a Formula 1 car can gain speed is perhaps something you won’t believe unless you see it. However, let’s say it anyway. These vehicles not only accelerate to 160 km / h in 4 seconds, but also stop within this time.

The most basic F1 car can cost up to $ 7 million:

As you know, F1 cars are not sold or bought, they are produced only with the latest technologies. As such, we do not know exactly how much the vehicles cost. But estimates suggest that a basic F1 car costs at least $ 7 million. This estimated figure does not include various hardware. The cost of F1 vehicles varies according to the design rules that change every year.

Brake discs can heat up to 1000 degrees Celsius:

Brake disc technologies, which were considered impossible a few years ago, are now widely used in F1 cars. After F1 cars take a few laps on the track, their brake discs can reach 1,000 degrees Celsius. It is stated as equivalent to the temperature of molten lava coming out of these volcanoes.

Cannot start when their engines are cold:

Although forcing a cold engine is harmful for many motor vehicles, F1 vehicles cannot be started directly when the engine is cold. That’s why F1 technicians heat the vehicles with external heaters before the vehicles are used. This is also the reason why many F1 cars have external heating pipes.

Each Formula 1 car has over 80,000 parts:

According to the information provided by Sky Sports, a Formula 1 vehicle consists of at least 80,000 parts that are easy to speak. The number of these parts can easily exceed 80,000 most of the time. Naturally, these parts need to be combined one by one with great care. Incorrect assembly of even a few parts can result in the vehicle not showing its potential performance.

The engine of F1 cars can last up to 5 races:

According to another information given by F1 technicians, the engines of Formula 1 cars can last up to 5 races, no matter how sophisticated. This is because the engines are designed to offer the highest performance, not the longest life. The high performance requirement is naturally obtained by stealing the life of the engine.

The average F1 driver loses an average of 4kg during a race:

As we all know, weight loss is one of the biggest myths spoken about F1. Sometimes it is mentioned that pilots lose 10 kg of weight. It is true that pilots lost weight due to the unbearable temperatures in the cockpit. But pilots, on average, lose about 4 kg in a race.

Not only are pilots losing weight in races, but tires are losing weight too:

Perhaps one of the most important parts of F1 cars is their tires. Each of the tires, which directly affects the overall performance of the vehicle, can lose an average of 500 grams per race. Engineers are trying to develop new tire technologies every year to prevent further weight loss.

The world’s toughest helmets are used in F1 races:

Unfortunately, another indispensable event of Formula 1 races is accidents. Accidents are inevitable in an environment where many high-speed vehicles and dangerous bends are together. As such, the helmets used by F1 drivers are the most durable helmets ever made. Helmets, which have been subjected to the most severe tests before use, survive these tests.

If the necessary conditions are met, Formula 1 vehicles can be driven in reverse:

If enough speed and angle are provided, F1 vehicles can generate aerodynamics and force to be driven upside down. Of course, at this point, the weight, speed, and even the amount of fuel the vehicle has, has a certain importance.

A standard Formula 1 team consists of an average of 600 people:

While we watch F1 races in front of the screen, we usually only see a few people on the track side. However, when a Formula 1 driver is on the track, it is usually a team of 600 people. Since Formula 1 races are very serious sports competitions, many team members work even in tasks that may be small for us.

The F1 steering wheel can have up to 20 keys:

It’s normal to get confused when you look at the wheel of an F1 car. These steering wheels, which have nearly 20 keys, each with different functions, look like another aircraft steering wheel. Tire pressure, fuel gauge, brakes, speed panel and countless indicators and keys are located on this steering wheel.

Formula 1 cars are not fueled during the race:

Contrary to popular belief, Formula 1 vehicles do not supplement fuel during the race. The fuel tank of a vehicle is large enough for a single race. Vehicles usually only stop for a tire change. Since F1 vehicles reach extreme temperatures while driving, they do not refuel during the race due to errors in the gasoline tank.

The number 13 is also considered ominous in F1 races:

In Formula 1, each vehicle and driver is assigned a specific number to make it easier to distinguish. In Formula 1 history, the number 13 was assigned only 2 times. First at the 1963 Mexican Grand Prix, secondly at the 1976 British Grand Prix. The fact that the number 13 is still considered as ominous in the racing world, as it is all over the world, is astounded that someone still got this number.

There is only one female driver who can earn points in F1 races:

As in most sports, Formula 1 is a sport branch dominated by men. When this is the case, we get the chance to watch very few female drivers on F1 tracks. Lella Lombardi is the only female driver ever to score in F1 races. Lombardi, who scored half a point in the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix, still holds the record.

Formula 1 manages to be one of the most interesting and dangerous sports in the world. Formula 1 is getting more interesting and dangerous with the developing technology every year. What do you think about the facts on the list? You can share the surprising facts you know with us in the comments section.



