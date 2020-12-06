15 Steps To Increase Instagram Followers

There are some important tips you can use to increase your follower count on the Instagram social media platform owned by Facebook. Thanks to these recommendations, you can increase Instagram followers and catch the number of followers in your dreams without using different methods such as Instagram bot launching.

Instagram, which was acquired by Facebook in 2012, today has more than 1 billion active users worldwide. Everyone wants to promote their company, themselves or their work on Instagram, which has such a large audience. There are some key tactics for increasing followers on Instagram, described by marketing expert Neil Patel. Thanks to these tactics, you can increase your Instagram followers.

In order to increase followers on Instagram, you first need to know what to do, who you will appeal to, and set the right goal for yourself. Then, as in every social media platform, you should try to get to know the special world of Instagram. We have explained 15 important suggestions to increase followers on Instagram so that you do not need different ways such as throwing boots, cheating, buying followers.

Step by step way to increase followers on Instagram:

Step # 1: Determine the purpose of your profile.

Step # 2: Build a strategy for your content.

Step # 3: Customize your profile for maximum engagement.

Step # 4: Share impressive visuals.

Step # 5: Add catchy posts.

Step # 6: Add pinpoint hashtags.

Step # 7: Create a custom sharing plan.

Step # 8: Follow users to be interested in.

Step # 9: Track 50 users per hour.

Step # 10: Interact with other users.

Step # 11: Cross-promote with similar users.

Step # 12: Make sweepstakes.

Step # 13: Advertise on Instagram.

Step # 14: Invite people to your online world.

Step # 15: Analyze the results of the steps you’ve taken.

Step # 1: Determine the purpose of your profile:

Tell your brand (this brand could be you) story.

If you are going to manage a product-oriented account;

Always remind people that you have products they can have in real life.

Capture audience engagement.

Promote your new products.

Describe your special advantages.

Create excitement for each of your products.

If you represent a brand that offers not only content to your users, but products that they can buy in real life, you should also emphasize the marketing aspect of the business. To direct your followers to your products, you should set a marketing goal in accordance with the steps above.

Step # 2: Create a strategy for your content:

The posts you make on your Instagram account are content, and the whole created by these content is a context. Your content strategy will create this context. Posts with a human face get 38% more likes, text-based content is not read if it is too long, content created with user interactivity increases followers by 300%. You should build your strategy on these foundations.

Step # 3: Tailor your profile for maximum engagement:

If you are a brand, your website for users,

A sales page where they can buy your products,

Your phone number and e-mail address so that they can contact you

You should add details such as to your profile. It is not enough to only get comments, likes and follow-up interactions on your Instagram page. In the full sense, such details are essential account information for maximum engagement. It is extremely important that your profile photo is a visual that fully describes you for healthy interaction and trust in the account.

Step # 4: Share impressive visuals:

Avoid repetitive posts.

Create a unique layout for your profile.

Create your content in a custom color tone.

You can also use an eye-catching filter instead of a hue.

Set a signature that makes you who you are in your content. For example a special pose.

Set a specific location or hashtag for your profile and use it in every content.

Instagram is a social media platform based on visuality. Therefore, first of all, your images should be attractive to users. In order to strengthen the context your content creates, you should set a custom theme for yourself, consider the points above.

Step # 5: Add catchy inscriptions:

Write the most important narrative first.

Add eye-catching emojis.

Provide ease of reading by leaving spaces.

Keep the articles as short as possible.

Use stimulating, targeted sentences.

Motivate users to like and share content.

In the description of the content you share, you can enter a text of 2200 characters that will feed the image you shared, but no Instagram user will read a text of 2200 characters. For this reason, you should pay attention to the above points while preparing the articles in the content descriptions.

Step # 6: Add pinpoint hashtags:

Location

Life style

Brand

Product

Community

A special competition

Campaign

Activity

Content subject

Hashtags are your most important weapon that you can enable your content to be discovered in billions of shares on Instagram. For this reason, be sure to use hashtags in one content, not less than 5 and no more than 30. You can examine other users that you see as competitors or make similar posts. When choosing a hashtag, you can keep the above points in the foreground.

Step # 7: Create a custom sharing plan:

You must share 1 or 2 content a day.

You must share between 5 and 30 stories a day.

You should broadcast live 1 time every day, even if it is short.

By preparing a specific sharing plan, you should ensure that your users get used to and trust your content. Different plans can be applied in brand, person or product oriented accounts, but you can generally apply the basic plan above.

Of course, it is the most common Instagram sharing plan described here. You can share different interactions such as surveys, questions and answers in your stories, increase the number or frequency of content, and arrange the number of live broadcasts once a week or every two days according to your profile purpose.

Step # 8: Follow users to be interested in:

Find the account with the highest followers in your domain.

Review your followers.

Follow accounts that you think will be interested in your account.

Wait for returns.

Tracking tracking method is one of the most successful methods you can apply for free follower increase on Instagram. It will allow you to be discovered among millions of users by users interested in your field.

Step # 9: Track 50 users per hour:

There is a limit to be aware of when increasing followers on Instagram with the tracking method. According to this limit set by Instagram; a user can follow up to 50 users within 1 hour. Even if this seems like a constraint, you can have hundreds of users who will be interested in you discover and follow you within a week with the strategy of tracking 50 accounts per hour.

Step # 10: Interact with other users:

Follow who follows you, except for spam accounts.

Respond to the person who commented on your post with the username using @.

Like and comment on the content with the hash you are interested in.

Like the comments on the content.

Send private messages to relevant users.

Tag other users on your content.

Invite users to contact you in content descriptions.

Instagram is the online socializing space and therefore has so many users. Users can get bored of unilaterally interacting with the accounts they follow. For this reason, you should also be active and interact with your followers by paying attention to the above points.

Step # 11: Cross-promote with similar users:

Research to choose the right partner.

Identify cross promotion content with your partner.

Have clear rules about promotion.

Make the most of the promotion.

One of the most successful methods you can use to increase your followers is to make cross-advertisements where you promote each other with users who share similar posts with your Instagram account or appeal to a similar target audience. Make sure you set the right purpose, strategy, and content for cross promotion.

Step # 12: Make raffles:

Your users to participate in the lottery;

It should follow your account.

He should like the sharing.

Must comment on the content.

It should share the content on its own account.

It should make the content known to more people.

What you need to do to announce the draw;

Create a viral hashtag.

Share on all social media platforms.

Publish on your website.

Advertise it in your e-mail newsletter.

Advertise on the raffle content.

You can make a successful Instagram draw by following the steps above. Making an agreement with a sponsor for the prize you will give as a result of the draw will make the draw and your Instagram account heard by many more people.

Step # 13: Advertise on Instagram:

Determine your advertising budget.

Choose your target audience.

Determine the ad duration.

Determine the area of ​​the ad (story, post).

Create the ad content.

Create a return goal.

With an Instagram ad you create by paying attention to the above points, it is possible to introduce your Instagram account to the target audience you choose and increase followers at very affordable prices. Before preparing high budgets, you can create trial ads with smaller numbers.

Step # 14: Invite people to your online world:

Add your Instagram address to your product package.

Create a hashtag specific to your brand.

Encourage users to share your products.

Share other users’ content about your products in your own account.

Make special offers for users who follow your Instagram account.

Many brands have a hard time getting their customers into the online world. However, it is known that more than half of Instagram users follow their favorite brands. That’s why you should invite people to join your online world using methods similar to the above steps.

Step # 15: Analyze the results of the steps you took:

Click rate

Site traffic

Number of followers

Engagement rate

Hashtag propagation

All of these statistics show the success you have or may not have achieved as a result of the steps you have taken. If you cannot take firm steps towards the growth you aim for, you should follow a different strategy. You cannot go the different route by taking the same steps. Therefore, you should analyze the results well.

Is Instagram followers boosting trick, bot kick harmful?

Transactions such as buying Instagram followers are completely against Instagram rules. Even if it is not harmful, it will not be of any use to your account and the purchased bot followers will disappear over time. You can learn all the details about the subject here.

We explained 15 important steps you need to take to increase followers on Instagram and explained the points you need to pay attention to. With different content, a right purpose, a successful strategy and a little patience, you can reach the number of Instagram followers you are targeting.



