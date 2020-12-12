15 provinces of Spain will have a new telephone prefix

Do you remember the one that got mixed up in this country when the Government said that each province should start using prefixes in front of the traditional telephone number, which only had 6 digits? Over time we got used to 9-digit numbers, and in fact the introduction of the mobile phone cemented that. But it seems that we are going to have to keep changing things.

Limited geographic numbering

Numbering is a limited resource, which is why the Government is in charge of preparing the National Numbering Plan, which is modified and updated when appropriate. In this way, for each service it establishes that a series of determined ranges must be used. For geographic numbering, these are the ranges whose first digit is 8 or 9 and the second digit is different from 0. Each province has one or more provincial codes identified by the first three digits.

But today, there are problems with that, because the numbering occupancy rate is 85% of the total. For this reason, the CNMC, the National Markets and Competition Commission, is monitoring the pace of new allocations and informing the Secretary of State for Telecommunications if the provinces need additional resources in the short term, as has happened this time .

Telephone codes with 8 instead of 9

All Spanish provinces have landlines with 9 digits. And almost all prefixes in Spain begin with 9 followed by another eight digits, although, as has happened in recent years, it is increasingly common for us to be called from a provincial number that begins with 8. For this reason, it has been put in a new preset plan is underway.

As we read on the CNMC blog, up to 15 Spanish provinces “could have a new prefix in the coming weeks”, including:

Alicante (Alternative prefix: 865)

Almeria (850)

Cadiz (856)

Cantabria (842)

Royal City (826)

Huelva (859)

Jaen (853)

Lleida (873)

Lugo (882)

Madrid (815)

Malaga (851)

Navarre (848)

Salamanca (823)

Seville (854)

Valencia (860)

For example, in Madrid the geographical numbers can already start with 8 (prefix 815), after verifying the situation that the range 9 presents for Madrid. In other provinces, such as Lugo (882), Salamanca (823) and Valencia (860), the numbering may also start with 8 “as it has been used for years in other provinces”.

Calls to landlines can start with 865 in Alicante; 850 in Almería; 842 in Cantabria; 826 in Ciudad Real; 848 in Navarra or 854 in Seville.

The new provincial codes proposed by the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures (SETID), “would come into force when this body approves and publishes the corresponding Resolution in the BOE.” From that moment on, the new numbering would be available for operators to request their assignment from the CNMC. The question is, when exactly will that be, if at all.



