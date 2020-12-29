15 Dramas That Are Little Known But Will Steal Your Heart

These doramas deserve great recognition due to the quality of their story, but they remain hidden gems. Although the popularity of these Korean dramas was not as high as in other cases, they contain wonderful stories that every fan should know and enjoy.

The world of dramas gives us a large number of productions each year, some of these series share within the same seasons and sometimes it can be to keep up with all of them, so we generally see a drama stand out either for its cast or the theme it presents.

The most famous K-Dramas are popular for a reason, which makes us always turn to see them and give them a little extra attention, but among the productions that are sometimes overshadowed there are also great narratives that can catch you.

K-DRMAS THAT WEREN’T THAT POPULAR BUT THEY ARE VERY GOOD

THE PACKAGE

Year: 2017

Starring: Jung Yong Hwa and Lee Yeon Hee

It tells the story of a group of travelers who hire a tour to visit the best of France. Ma Roo is a boy who has just faced a love breakup and decides to embark on the adventure where he meets Yoon So So , the team’s guide.

SASSY GO GO

Year: 2015

Starring: Jung Eun Ji, Lee Won Gun, Chae Soo Bin, Ji Soo, and N

The drama takes us into the lives of several high school students, some of them are distinguished by their good grades, which makes them part of an elite group of the institution, while others are part of a dance group where something In common are their poor results in class, what will happen when they have to join together to create a cheerleading club?

SAVE ME

Year: 2017

Starring: Seo Ye Ji, Taecyeon, Woo Do Hwan

Sang Mi is a mysterious girl surrounded by strange people and phenomena, when she asks for help in the middle of a dark neighborhood a group of men runs to her aid, but they discover that she is trapped in a mysterious sect.

MIRROR OF THE WITCH

Year: 2016

Starring: Yoon Shin Yoon, Kim Sae Ron, Lee Sung Jae

It is a historical K-Drama that presents us with the story of a queen who asks for the help of a shaman because she cannot have a child. When she finally gets pregnant, her twins are born with a curse that only Seo Ri kept, because of this she now lives hidden in the mountains.

MY STRANGE HERO

Year: 2018

Starring: Yoo Seung Ho, Jo Bo Ah, and Kwang Dong Yeon

Bok Soo is a high school student who was expelled because of a false accusation of violence, he cannot understand why it happened and neither the reasons that his first love had to point it out in this way, but years later he returns to that institute in search for revenge, what will he do now that he is a school teacher?

CUNNING SINGLE LADY

Year 2014

Starring: Lee Min Jung, Joo Sang Wook, Kim Kyu Ri, Seo Kang Joon

Ae Ra divorced her husband years ago, but she has not lost hope of finding love. Years later, the man who was her husband becomes the director of a company, so she is willing to win him back, however Jung Woo only wants revenge.

OPERATION PROPORSAL

Year 2012

Starring: Yoo Seung Ho, Park Eun Bin, Lee Hyun Jin

Baek Ho and Yim Seul have been friends for years, and although he is in love with the girl, he does not confess his feelings and even becomes best man at her wedding. It is then that he discovers that Yi Seul also had feelings for him and regrets having kept what he felt, but the opportunity will come to him to go back in time and change his destiny.

BRIDE OF THE CENTURY

Year 2014

Starring: Yang Jin sung and Lee Hong Gi

It tells the story of a family with a strange curse, as the first wife of each generation dies on their wedding night. When Kang Joo is about to marry his fiancée, the girl disappears and the family looks for her until they find a person just like her but with a totally different life, before seeing their plans affected they will convince this stranger to take the place of her. Kang Joo’s fiancee temporarily.

THE SECRET LIFE OF MY SECRETARY

Year: 2019

Starring: Kim Young Kwang, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Jae Kyung, Goo Ja Sung

Do Min Ik is the director of a company dedicated to telecommunications and although he used to distinguish himself by his talents to understand people, he suffered an accident that made him unable to distinguish faces and his secretary will take the opportunity to make him fall in love while pretending to be someone else .

RADIO ROMANCE

Year: 2018

Starring: Kim So Hyun, Yoon Doo Joon, Yoon Park

Geu Rim is a scriptwriter for a radio show and although she is passionate about her work is not the best in her field, the show where she works is at risk of being canceled, but everything changes when an actor is convinced to join the production as the main announcer.

TROT LOVERS

Year 2014

Starring: Ji Hyun Woo, Jung Eun Ji, Shin Sung Rok

It tells the story of a woman who enjoys trot music and dreams of becoming a professional singer, however life has not favored her to achieve it. A sudden turn occurs and your opportunity appears, but you will have to work hard to get new generations interested in this style of music.

SHOPPING KING LOUIE

Year: 2016

Starring: Seo In Guk, Nam Ji Hyun, Yoon Sang Hyun

Louie is a boy who comes from a wealthy family and suffers an accident for which he is left for dead, he only lost his memory but is far from his family and it is then that he meets Bok Shil , a girl who thinks that Louie could have a connection with the brother you have been looking for for a long time.

COME AND HUG ME

Year: 2018

Starring: Jang Ki Yong, Ji Ki Joo, Heo Joon Ho

Do Jin and Jae Yi were two young students in love, but their connection was left behind when the father of the murderer boy to the family of his son’s girlfriend. Do Jin tries to make up for the terrible acts of his father by becoming a detective, but after several years of being apart, the lovers meet again.

HE IS PSYCHOMETRIC

Year: 2019

Starring: Park Jin Young and Shin Ye Eun

A fire in a department complex marks the lives of the inhabitants. Lee Ahn was orphaned from that day on, but one of his neighbors who was also very young was left in his care. Years later this boy meets the daughter of the guard who was accused as responsible and together they will try to discover the truth of this event.

THE BEST HIT

Year: 2017

Starring: Yoon Si Yoon, Lee Se Young, Kim Min Jae, and Chae Tae Hyun

Hyun Jae is a popular popular singer in the 90s who was involved in several scandals, but one day he disappeared. When he regains consciousness he is now in 2017 and decides to investigate how this change happened while meeting a young aspiring idol.

