15 devices received the new version of HarmonyOS 2.0: Here are those models

Continuing the distribution of HarmonyOS 2.0 in China, Huawei has released the October 15 patch for the 2021 model. Here are the updated devices…

Huawei, which established its own ecosystem after the US sanctions, started to deliver HarmonyOS, which it laid the foundations, to a wide audience. Providing support with the EMUI interface in European countries, the company offers new versions of HarmonyOS for its users in China.

Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2.0 update has started to reach dozens of models in China. While the company upgraded many of its models to HarmonyOS 2.0 this month, it is now offering the October 2021 security patch to people with this version.

HarmonyOS 2.0 October 2021 patch reaches 15 models

October 2021 HarmonyOS update released by Huawei for 15 models; It brings app protection, Service widget optimization, system improvements, display and other innovations.



In addition to Huawei devices, Honor’s phones are also; It gets a few features like cross-device task management, portrait gallery clustering service widgets. Here is the full list of 15 models that received these innovations:

Honor Note 10 – 2.0.0.58

Honor 30 Youth Edition – 2.0.0.210

Honor X10 Max – 2.0.0.210

Honor X10 – 2.0.0.210

Honor 30S – 2.0.0.210

Honor 30 Pro – 2.0.0.210

Honor 30 Pro+ – 2.0.0.210

Honor 30 – 2.0.0.210

Honor V30 – 2.0.0.210

Honor V30 Pro – 2.0.0.210

Honor Play4 Pro – 2.0.0.210

Honor Play4 – 2.0.0.211

Huawei Nova 8 SE Vitality Edition – 2.0.0.207

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus – 2.0.0.105

Huawei Nova 3 – 2.0.0.105

HarmonyOS 2.0.0.105 changelist for Huawei Nova 3/Enjoy 9 Plus

Application Guard : Application Guard mode is a service that scans for malicious behavior, vulnerabilities, privacy risks and behavior of all applications during their installation. This function, which ensures the safe operation of the system, also prevents the installation of risky applications.

: Application Guard mode is a service that scans for malicious behavior, vulnerabilities, privacy risks and behavior of all applications during their installation. This function, which ensures the safe operation of the system, also prevents the installation of risky applications. Service Widget : Added support for cameras and gallery app. To create a card, you can swipe up on the app icon and choose the card size, as well as customize the desktop by dragging to change the position.

: Added support for cameras and gallery app. To create a card, you can swipe up on the app icon and choose the card size, as well as customize the desktop by dragging to change the position. System: Added feedback utility for reporting issues

Added feedback utility for reporting issues Display: Optimized the display effect for the interface

Optimized the display effect for the interface System: System stability optimized

Currently this update is reaching Huawei and Honor devices in China. Users in European countries will continue to be supported with the EMUI 11 and EMUI 12 interface for now.