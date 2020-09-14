15 DeFi Coins with Best Price Performance of 2020

The analysis firm called CryptoDiffer listed 15 DeFi cryptocurrencies with the best price performance of 2020.

CryptoDiffer has made a list of DeFi cryptocurrencies with the best price performance of 2020 with data from CryptoRank. UMA (UMA) ranked number one on the list prepared on September 10, followed by yearn.finance (YFI), the most popular cryptocurrency of recent times.

The order in the list is as follows:

UMA (UMA): 6412% increase

finance (YFI): 5251% increase

xDai (STAKE): 4565% increase

Orion Protocol (ORN): 2410% increase

Just (JST): 2149% increase

Serum (SRM): 1459% increase

Unitrade (TRADE): 1190% increase

im (ALEPH): 1098% increase

OIN Finance (OIN): 765% increase

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT): 607% increase

bZx Protocol (BZRX): 598% increase

Wapped NXM (WNXM): 511% increase

Balancer (BAL): 480% increase

DIA (DIA): 354% increase

SushiSwap (SUSHI): 238% increase

In this list, bZx Protocol, which is known for its constant attack recently, ranked 11th. SushiSwap, which created the sensation among DeFi coins, is in the last place.



