15 curiosities of the film Descendants that will bring out you

Descendants is one of the most famous Disney films, do you want to know more about its characters? Look at some facts and curiosities.

The film ‘Descendants’ is one of the most important sagas on the small screen, the production was carried out by Disney Channel, directed by Kenny Ortega. The plot follows the lives of the children of various villains and heroes of animated stories.

Some of the actors that are part of the cast of ‘Descendants’ are: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Cameron Boyce, Sarah Jeffery, Mitchell Hope, Brenna D’Amico and Kristin Chenoweth.

This time we present you some facts and curiosities of ‘Descendantes’ like the looks of the actors, the mystery of the Áuradon school and some details that you never saw. Which ‘Descendants’ movie do you like the most?

The premiere of the first ‘Descendants’ movie was on the Disney Channel on July 13, 2015.

‘Descendants’ was not going to be a musical the producers thought of the film as a story in which the adventures of the children of the fairy tale villains, the composer of the film’s tracks was David Lawrece.

In all the ‘Descendants’ movies there are scenes that refer to ‘High School Musical’.

The choreography that appears at the beginning of the film is inspired by Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’, Kenny Ortega worked for a time for the king of pop.

One of the characters that was removed from the tape was ‘Aziz’ son of Aladdin and Jazmin, it is not known exactly why he does not appear in ‘Descendants’.

‘Descendants’ has its own saga of books written by the famous novelist Melissa de la Cruz.

All the main characters of ‘Descendants’ have a logo referring to their parents.

The dragon that appears in the film was created by Disney animators, the team had to work more than 2,000 hours to complete the design.



