15 curiosities of Bobby from iKON that will surprise you

Meet iKON’s Bobby, the quintessential YG rapper has a great tale of talent and success within K-pop, these idol trivia will surprise you.

The Seoul native was born on December 21, 1995, he is 24 years old, (25 in Korean age), his family consists of his parents, older brother and his nephew, unfortunately he lives far away from them, since his family lives in the United States. United and he moved to South Cora after auditioning for the YG agency.

Bobby’s story describes him as an idol with a promising future, not only with iKON who is characterized by composing most of his songs, but also because he has a unique talent for rap, in fact, he is considered one of the best rappers of the K-pop industry. Since childhood he had the dream of becoming an artist and he achieved it 5 years ago.

Bobby’s career in K-pop began in 2011, the idol attended YG’s global auditions in New York City, after being accepted he moved from Virginia, United States, and began his period as a trainee, which lasted two years and was a part of YG WIN’s survival show: Who is Next in 2013, was part of TEAM B, although Winner was the winner, iKON also managed to debut as a K-pop group.

The idol is governed by the sign of Sagittarius, which describes him as a positive, jovial, cheerful and energetic person, he is usually naive, since he is very optimistic about life. IKON’s Bobby’s talents span rap and songwriting, in fact he made his solo debut with his single “HOLUP!” in 2016.

If you are a new iKONIC or want to know more about this talented rapper, we leave you a list with 15 curiosities of Bobby

IKON’S BOBBY PERSONALITY

He owns a Winnie Pooh stuffed toy, inherited from his older brother, he takes it everywhere, in fact he was featured in the MV for “Runaway” and “Hit Me”

His real name is Kim Ji Woon and his nicknames are Babi, Tunny, Jiwonie or Kimbab

In addition to being a rapper, he has skills in freestyle jam and swimming

He knows how to play the instruments of the guitar, piano and drums, a true AS in music

He caught the attention of South Korea after winning the third season of the show “Show me Money”

Bobby admitted that during his stay in the United States he was a victim of racism, making it difficult for him to adapt, also when he moved to South Korea it took him a little work to get used to his new life

Your ideal type of girl should be someone full of qualities and who is constant in his life, who looks like Wonder Woman, who knows what he wants

Bobby has three tattoos, two on his ankles and one on his back that he shares with his brother

For iKON’s debut in 2015, Bobby was part of the composition of the lyrics for “My tipe”

In fashion, Bobby is in the habit of wearing pants below the hips

In music, Bobby believes that he can express his feelings alone, but iKON’s group work allows him to explore things that went unnoticed by him.

He talks in his sleep, even has full conversations

His dream collaboration is with Zico, former member of BLOCK B

Among his favorite food is fast food: hot dogs, hamburgers and pizza

His stage name was inspired by Bob Marley, when he lived abroad he realized that there were no children with that name and decided to take it



