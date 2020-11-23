141 Thousand Dollars Paid for the Vitalik Buterin Table

With an auction, a NFT (non-fungible token) type Vitalik Buterin table was put up for sale on a blockchain-based platform. It was reported that 260 Ethereum (ETH) worth $ 141,000 was paid for this table named EthBoy.

It is known that the interest shown to non-fungible tokens is quite high, especially among collectors and gamers. A new example of this is that this work, which is a combination of both NFT and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, is very expensive. According to CoinDesk’s report, for an NFT type Vitalik Buterin table, an online market platform called Async Art was offered $ 141,000 Ethereum. The user named maxstealth who won the offer became the owner of the painting.

EthBoy is the most expensive cryptocurrency-themed piece ever sold.

The painting shows the Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin in a colorful medieval dress. Among the creators of the painting are artists named Trevor Jones and Alotta Money. Interesting information about the painting was shared in Async Art, the market where the painting was auctioned.

Thanks to the technology offered by Async Art, the painting will be able to reflect external data and stimuli, just like other artworks exhibited on the platform. The following information about this technology, whose details are not clearly shared, was noted only by Async Art in the table description:

“With ETH / USD and BTC / USD changes, the Ethereum network is updated once a day to reflect gas fees.”

According to Async Art’s post on Twitter, the painting has become one of the most expensive crypto-currency-themed artworks ever sold. It was also shared that the table-based mini animations will be sold in the form of separate NFTs in a crypto money market called OpenSea over the next five years.

$ 111K spent Ethereum for the virtual car

In the past weeks, he announced his identity as a mysterious buyer who spent a lot of ETH for another market product of the NFT type and spoke to a podcast about shopping. In 2019, the buyer named Metakovan spent 415.9 Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) for the car that went on sale in a blockchain-based car game auction.



