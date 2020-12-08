140 Thousand BTC Danger for Bitcoin: December 15

Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency investors turned their eyes to December 15 after October 15. Mt. It is feared that the Gox stock exchange may decline the market on this date.

Once the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Mt. Gox lost 850 thousand BTC as a result of the hacking attack in 2014. This amounted to 473 million dollars at that time; today it is roughly equivalent to $ 16 billion.

Mt. Gox took back nearly 200,000 BTC after bankruptcy. Bitcoin users who sued the stock market were entitled to take back 140,000 BTC as a result of their legal struggle. How the exchange will distribute this money to users has not been decided since 2018.

Eyes turned to December 15

Expected to drive billions of dollars of Bitcoin to the market, Mt. Gox’s lawyer is Nobuaki Kobayashi. Kobayashi needs to present a plan to the court in Tokyo showing how the company will distribute this 140,000 bitcoins.

The deadline for this plan, which has not been prepared since 2018, was October 15. The court in Tokyo postponed this date to December 15 as a result of its investigation. Mt. The Gox team must submit the distribution plan prepared for these BTCs by December 15th.

CryptoQuant described it as a “bear signal”

Crypto money research firm CryptoQuant announced that this can be seen as a bearish signal, with a post published today. The exchange stated that the entry of 140,000 Bitcoins into the market may result in a decrease in the BTC price. Bitcoin price dropped as low as $ 18,750 on December 8.

Will the bitcoin price be affected by this?

Bitcoin’s peak price in 2014 was about a thousand dollars. Bitcoin, which is traded at an average of $ 19,000 today, has doubled its value by 19. Mt. Former Bitcoin users who lost their money due to the Gox attack are thought to be selling profits after receiving compensation from the company. The selling pressure this will create in the market creates fear.

But Mt. How Gox will distribute these Bitcoins is still unknown. The date of December 15th represents the deadline of the distribution plan, not the last distribution day of these BTCs. Mt. It is known that the Gox team has postponed this deadline for a long time. The bitcoin price did not drop sharply on October 15.



