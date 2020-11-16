14 Week Highlight From The Famous Name About Bitcoin

It hasn’t been easy for bitcoin to reach its historic bull and all-time high of $ 20,000. Peter Brandt, a veteran in commodity trading, said that the world’s largest cryptocurrency had to go through nine painful corrections over two years (from 2015 to 2017).

Bitcoin’s tough road to $ 20,000

According to Brandt, the average drop rate of Bitcoin is around 37%. It takes about 14 weeks to recover from every significant drop.

Bitcoin lost over 40 percent between June 2017 and July 2017. The leading cryptocurrency witnessed a similar decline in September of the same year (from September 3 to September 17), and the correction gained momentum as China announced the cryptocurrency ban.

Bitcoin had seen a 20 percent drop in early November even before the crypto craze in 2017.

This November May Be Bitcoin’s Best Month

The ongoing rally has been interestingly easy for Bitcoin so far. The leading coin has displayed seven large green candles in a row on its weekly chart. The cryptocurrency recorded its highest three weeks to date on November 16, and this November is pushing December 2017 to become Bitcoin’s best month ever. As Brandt points out, BTC has only had two double-digit corrections since early September.

As of the time of publication, the coin is trading at $ 16,239 on the Bitstamp exchange after the bears unsuccessfully attempted to support the $ 15,700 support level.



