14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro processor introduced

The expected 14-inch MacBook with the M1X processor was introduced at the second Apple event of 2021. Here are the features and price!

Apple came up with the second event of this year. The new version of the M1 processor, which has been talked about for a long time, and the AirPods, which we have not seen a new model for a while, have been updated. What does the 14-inch MacBook with the M1 Pro processor, which is quite good compared to the previous M1 version, offer? Here are the features and price.

14-inch MacBook Pro specs with M1X processor

In the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the 10-core processor delivers up to 2.8 times faster performance, making users smile, and the graphics are provided by the 16-core graphics unit.

Apple stated that the 5 nm M1 Pro chip has the world’s fastest integrated graphics card with a 16-core graphics processor capable of processing 33.7 trillion operations per second. MagSafe, HDMI port and SD card support came for the long-awaited charging in the new MacBook model.

With the new model, Apple removed the Touch-Bar feature and brought back the function keys instead. Apple, which has made many innovations on the port, has returned to the MagSafe 3 port.



The most important change of the new MacBook Pro was the notch. Yes, you heard right, the MacBook Pro has a notch just like the iPhone.

Updating…