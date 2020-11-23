14 Billion Dollars Rained to Coinbase in 6 Months

Coinbase has received $ 14 billion in institutional cryptocurrency investment since April 2020. This backlog on the stock market has been attributed to the crypto money investments that institutional investors have made recently. Brett Tejpaul, one of the stock exchange officials, spoke on the matter in an interview.

Presenter Elizabeth Barceloni’s “How do you see the crypto money industry? What will happen in a few years? ” Tejpaul replied:

“Activity in cryptocurrencies has increased significantly over time. When I joined Coinbase in April, there was $ 6 billion in institutional investment in the stock market. Today, it has exceeded 20 billion. So we saw an increase of about 3 times. ”

What are the reasons for the increase?

Brett Tejpaul explained the main reasons for the capital increase seen at Coinbase as follows:

“First of all, we established a platform called Togomi during the summer months. Thanks to this platform, money transfers increased 20 times.

I can explain another statistic as follows: Bitcoin continued to pour into the stock market for weeks. During this year, we developed our partnerships in banking and advertising. We have agreements with JPMorgan and Deloitte. This is very important to us because these companies have proven themselves and are considered safe.

Another factor was the statements made by Paul Tudor Jones about Bitcoin in May and other major institutions turning to Bitcoin. ”

Most of the investments come to Bitcoin

Tejpaul said in the interview that they saw that most of the institutional investments were made in Bitcoin. Stating that he saw a lot of developments in the name of Bitcoin in October, Tejpaul also mentioned Microstrategy, who bought $ 425 million worth of BTC, and CEO Michael Saylor, who talked about $ 240 billion of personal Bitcoin investment.

Finally, he also touched on the thoughts of individuals and institutions such as PayPal, JPMorgan, Bill Miller, Stan Druckenmiller on Bitcoin and stated that all these developments increase investments.



