138 PS3, PS Vita and PSP games you can’t buy

Although the closure of the PlayStation Store on all three consoles will mean the withdrawal of more than 2,000 games, a hundred will not be available for purchase anywhere.
The closure of the PlayStation Store on PSP, PS3 (on July 2) and PS Vita (on August 27) will mean the dismissal of about 2,200 video games from these three platforms on Sony’s digital portal. Although many of them will continue to have purchase alternatives on other consoles given their multiplatform nature, others will not experience the same fate and will be left in an uncertain limbo that directly affects their preservation: 138 cannot be purchased in any way.
These are the 138 PlayStation games that will be missing
The calculation has led him to cavo Video Games Chronicle, an analysis that includes the three digital stores of these three famous PlayStation platforms and that includes in several lists all the works that, until further notice, cannot be legally acquired in any other store (although some will be playable via PS Now, which does not accept purchases). Despite the frustration expressed by developers who worked – and continued to work – on exclusive developments for PS Vita via digital distribution, the situation appears to be irreversible.
Some of the following titles may eventually see the light on other systems, but other developers do not have the sufficient solvency to adapt those titles to other contemporary distribution chains such as Steam, Epic Games Store or the PS Store itself.
Others, for their part, had physical distribution in extremely limited units (just a few hundred copies), so that their legal alternative is, again, almost impossible. VGC has preferred to keep them off the charts, in any case. Highlights: MotorStorm RC, The Last Guy, Rain, Infamous: Festival of Blood, PixelJunk Racers, Lumines Supernova, Trash Panic, Echochrome II, Tokyo Jungle and TxK. Inaccessible.
PSP
- 101-in-1 Megamix
- Ape Quest
- Armored Core: Last Raven Portable
- Armored Core: Silent Line Portable
- Armored Core 3 Portable
- Beats
- Black Rock Shooter – The Game
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant
- Carnage Heart EXA
- Cho Aniki Zero
- Cladun: This is an RPG!
- Creature Defense
- Crimson Room: Reverse
- Dissidia 012 Prologus: Final Fantasy
- Go! Puzzle
- Gravity Crash Portable
- Hot Shots Shorties Blue Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Green Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Red Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Yellow Pack
- I am an Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero Tokyo
- Kurulin Fusion
- LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival
- NeoGeo Heroes: Ultimate Shooting
- No Heroes Allowed!
- Numblast
- Patchwork Heroes
- Piyotama
- Savage Moon: The Hera Campaign
- Super Stardust Portable
- Susume Tactics!
- Talkman Travel: Paris
- Talkman Travel: Rome
- Talkman Travel: Tokyo
- Thexder Neo
PS3
- Armageddon Riders
- Blast Factor
- Bomberman Ultra
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter HD
- Catan
- Comet Crash
- Crash Commando
- Datura
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome II
- Funky Lab Rat
- Hamster Ball
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- High Velocity Bowling
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- Kung-Fu Live
- The Last Guy
- Legasista
- Linger in Shadows
- Lumines Supernova
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Novastrike
- PixelJunk 4am
- PixelJunk Racers
- Planet Minigolf
- Punisher: No Mercy
- Rain
- Savage Moon
- Spelunker HD
- Super Rub a Dub
- Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Trash Panic
- Wakeboarding HD
PS VITA
- Battle Rockets
- Bodycheck
- Boss!
- Breakquest Extra Evolution
- Chronovolt
- Coconut Dodge Revitalised
- Die!Die!Die!
- Earth Defense Force 2017 Portable
- Ecolibrium
- Floating Cloud God Saves the Pilgrims HD!
- Flying Hamster HD
- Frobisher Says!
- Furmins
- The HD Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character
- Indoor Sports World
- Jungle Rumble Freedom Happiness and Bananas
- Kilka Card Gods
- Knobswitch
- Lemmings Touch
- Let’s Fish! Hooked On
- Licky The Lucky Lizard Lives Again
- Magical Beat
- Malicious Rebirth
- Maliya
- Men’s Room Mayhem
- Monsterbag
- Murasaki Baby
- Nekoburo Cats Block
- Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure
- Open Me!
- Orgarhythm
- Pinball Heroes Complete
- PlayStation Vita Cliff Diving
- PlayStation Vita Fireworks
- PlayStation Vita Table Soccer
- PulzAR
- Puzzle by Nikoli V Slitherlink
- Puzzle by Nikoli V Sudoku
- Reel Fishing Masters Challenge
- Ring Run Circus
- Run Like Hell!
- Sketchcross
- Sokoban Next
- Squares
- Stardrone Extreme
- Stranded a Mars Adventure
- Sumioni: Demon Arts
- Super Stardust Delta
- Surge Deluxe
- Table Ice Hockey
- Table Mini Golf
- Table Top Racing
- Table Top Tanks
- The Hungry Horde
- TXK
- Vitamin Z
- Z-Run
VITA & PS3
- Bentley’s Hackpack
- Big Sky Infinity
- Deathmatch Village
- Doctor Who: The Eternity Clock
- Foosball 2012
- Germinator
- Gravity Crash
- Motorstorm RC
- Ms Germinator
- Murasaki Mist Akara’s Journey
- When Vikings Attack!