138 PS3, PS Vita and PSP games you can’t buy

Although the closure of the PlayStation Store on all three consoles will mean the withdrawal of more than 2,000 games, a hundred will not be available for purchase anywhere.

The closure of the PlayStation Store on PSP, PS3 (on July 2) and PS Vita (on August 27) will mean the dismissal of about 2,200 video games from these three platforms on Sony’s digital portal. Although many of them will continue to have purchase alternatives on other consoles given their multiplatform nature, others will not experience the same fate and will be left in an uncertain limbo that directly affects their preservation: 138 cannot be purchased in any way.

These are the 138 PlayStation games that will be missing

The calculation has led him to cavo Video Games Chronicle, an analysis that includes the three digital stores of these three famous PlayStation platforms and that includes in several lists all the works that, until further notice, cannot be legally acquired in any other store (although some will be playable via PS Now, which does not accept purchases). Despite the frustration expressed by developers who worked – and continued to work – on exclusive developments for PS Vita via digital distribution, the situation appears to be irreversible.

Some of the following titles may eventually see the light on other systems, but other developers do not have the sufficient solvency to adapt those titles to other contemporary distribution chains such as Steam, Epic Games Store or the PS Store itself.

Others, for their part, had physical distribution in extremely limited units (just a few hundred copies), so that their legal alternative is, again, almost impossible. VGC has preferred to keep them off the charts, in any case. Highlights: MotorStorm RC, The Last Guy, Rain, Infamous: Festival of Blood, PixelJunk Racers, Lumines Supernova, Trash Panic, Echochrome II, Tokyo Jungle and TxK. Inaccessible.

PSP

101-in-1 Megamix

Ape Quest

Armored Core: Last Raven Portable

Armored Core: Silent Line Portable

Armored Core 3 Portable

Beats

Black Rock Shooter – The Game

Brandish: The Dark Revenant

Carnage Heart EXA

Cho Aniki Zero

Cladun: This is an RPG!

Creature Defense

Crimson Room: Reverse

Dissidia 012 Prologus: Final Fantasy

Go! Puzzle

Gravity Crash Portable

Hot Shots Shorties Blue Pack

Hot Shots Shorties Green Pack

Hot Shots Shorties Red Pack

Hot Shots Shorties Yellow Pack

I am an Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero Tokyo

Kurulin Fusion

LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival

NeoGeo Heroes: Ultimate Shooting

No Heroes Allowed!

Numblast

Patchwork Heroes

Piyotama

Savage Moon: The Hera Campaign

Super Stardust Portable

Susume Tactics!

Talkman Travel: Paris

Talkman Travel: Rome

Talkman Travel: Tokyo

Thexder Neo

PS3

Armageddon Riders

Blast Factor

Bomberman Ultra

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter HD

Catan

Comet Crash

Crash Commando

Datura

Eat Them!

Echochrome II

Funky Lab Rat

Hamster Ball

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

High Velocity Bowling

Infamous: Festival of Blood

Kung-Fu Live

The Last Guy

Legasista

Linger in Shadows

Lumines Supernova

Magic Orbz

Magus

Novastrike

PixelJunk 4am

PixelJunk Racers

Planet Minigolf

Punisher: No Mercy

Rain

Savage Moon

Spelunker HD

Super Rub a Dub

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Trash Panic

Wakeboarding HD

PS VITA

Battle Rockets

Bodycheck

Boss!

Breakquest Extra Evolution

Chronovolt

Coconut Dodge Revitalised

Die!Die!Die!

Earth Defense Force 2017 Portable

Ecolibrium

Floating Cloud God Saves the Pilgrims HD!

Flying Hamster HD

Frobisher Says!

Furmins

The HD Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character

Indoor Sports World

Jungle Rumble Freedom Happiness and Bananas

Kilka Card Gods

Knobswitch

Lemmings Touch

Let’s Fish! Hooked On

Licky The Lucky Lizard Lives Again

Magical Beat

Malicious Rebirth

Maliya

Men’s Room Mayhem

Monsterbag

Murasaki Baby

Nekoburo Cats Block

Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure

Open Me!

Orgarhythm

Pinball Heroes Complete

PlayStation Vita Cliff Diving

PlayStation Vita Fireworks

PlayStation Vita Table Soccer

PulzAR

Puzzle by Nikoli V Slitherlink

Puzzle by Nikoli V Sudoku

Reel Fishing Masters Challenge

Ring Run Circus

Run Like Hell!

Sketchcross

Sokoban Next

Squares

Stardrone Extreme

Stranded a Mars Adventure

Sumioni: Demon Arts

Super Stardust Delta

Surge Deluxe

Table Ice Hockey

Table Mini Golf

Table Top Racing

Table Top Tanks

The Hungry Horde

TXK

Vitamin Z

Z-Run

VITA & PS3