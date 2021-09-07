13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Reaches 200,000 Copies Sold in Japan

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, a game from Atlus that mixes 2D adventure with visual novel, reached the milestone of 200,000 copies sold in its homeland, Japan. The announcement was made by the producer on their official Twitter account.

In March of this year, Atlus had already announced that 13 Sentinels, which is developed by Vanillaware, had achieved 400,000 copies sold worldwide. This means, then, that a little less than half of the game’s sales were in Japanese land – taking into account that its total number of copies sold worldwide has also increased from March to now.

Taking advantage of the achievement, Atlus started a promotion for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, offering 40% discount for the game on PSN Japan. Unfortunately this promotion didn’t appear for our sides, and we don’t have information if it will arrive. The game is sold exclusively on PS4, where it currently costs R$300.

The 13 Sentinels sales figure is a respectable mark when considering the niche the game targets. It’s a very different title from what we see in the mainstream, but it managed to gain a lot of praise from fans and experts. The game is rated 85 on Metacritic, being praised as “Vanillaware’s best work”, and a recommendation for those who like the mecha genre with dense and slightly more complex stories.