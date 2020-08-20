13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Prologue Impressions

We discuss the impressions left by the opening bars of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, the new title from the creators of Dragon’s Crown.

Vanillaware has been one of the studios that has gained notoriety over the years through the different titles it has released over the last few years, offering an interesting mix between eye-catching and captivating graphics with usually focused gameplay. in action titles with RPG touches such as Odin Sphere, Muramasa: The Demon Blade and Dragon’s Crown, although they also explored other aspects such as Grim Grimoire, one of their first titles that bet on a time strategy gameplay real.

With just over a month to go until the arrival of its next game, the expected 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, we will comment on the impressions left by the playable prologue of the game, which offers snippets of what to expect from this title that mixes parts of side-scrolling adventure with other real-time strategy combat.

The first thing that catches your attention when you start to play is the graphic section of the game, which although it follows the line of the previous works of the study in this case draws attention to the contemporary approach it boasts, showing bustling cities and movement, classrooms with students at the end of the school day or the classic Japanese riverside among many other styles, showing several really striking details such as the twilight sun rays showing through the windows of a classroom worn like raindrops on a rainy day. Likewise the characters, who have varied designs, despite being all adolescents, which contrast with their personality and the different

After the initial sequence of the game, with an impressive invocation of one of the sentinels, the giant robots piloted by the protagonists of this title, a tutorial phase is offered that will serve to learn about the attacks of Iori Fuyusaka and Juro Kurabe’s units and also some of the different types of enemies that will make an appearance in later combat phases, in which the rest of the cast of protagonists with their respective attack units will appear. The combat phases are developed from a top-down perspective showing a sector of the city in which to control allied units, colored blue, through a real-time strategy court combat system in which to select the different Actions of each unit on the ground to confront the enemy units that will make an appearance.



