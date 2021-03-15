13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim exceeds 400,000 units sold

13: Sentinels: Aegis Rim was released exclusively for PlayStation 4 by Atlus and ended up becoming one of the most popular games on the console, even competing for the best narrative award at The Game Awards 2020.

And now we already have an official confirmation from the producer itself, guaranteeing that its sales surpassed the excellent mark of 400,000 games sold, adding the physical and digital versions!

The company’s latest financial report celebrates the feat, especially remarkable if we take into account that its global launch took place only in September 2020.

Have you tried this game that mixes elements of RTS and adventure? What did you think of your plot? Would you like to see a port for the next generation? Comment below!