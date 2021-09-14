13 games will be added to Xbox Game Pass this month

13 games are being added to Xbox Game Pass this month. Among the added games is the popular puzzle game Superliminal.

Xbox Game Pass manages to attract many users with its huge library. Moreover, new games are added to the subscription service every month. 13 games are being added to Xbox Game Pass this month. The games include puzzle, role-playing and platformer genres.

13 games to be added to Xbox Game Pass in the coming days

Not all games will be added to the platform in one day, they are spread out this month. Tomorrow, Flynn: Son of Crimson will be added to the platform and launch for this month. In the list below you can see which games will be added and when.

Flynn: Son of Crimson | Cloud, Console, PC

September 15

I Am Fish | Cloud, Console, PC

SkateBird | Cloud, Console, PC

Superliminal | Cloud, Console, PC

16 September

Aragami 2 | Cloud, Console, PC

September 17

Lost Words: Beyond the Page | Cloud, Console, PC

Sable | Cloud, Console, PC

Subnautica: Below Zero | Cloud, Console, PC

Tainted Grail: Conquest | PC

September 23

Lemnis Gate | Console, PC

September 28

Astria Ascending | Cloud, Console, PC

Unsighted | Console, PC

September 30

Phoenix Point | Console

October 1st

In addition, new games that support touch controls were also released in September. Thanks to the Xbox Cloud, you can play Xbox games on their smartphones. Touch controls are used for this platform. Here are the games that come with touch control support: