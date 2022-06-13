13 dinosaurs from Jurassic Park that will make great pets

Ever since the first Jurassic Park movie appeared in theaters in 1993, the franchise has excited the imagination of fans. “Jurassic World: Dominion” was released in June 2022, and the film brought back the old characters of Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and even Ian Malcolm.

The list of dinosaurs created by InGen, from man-eating monsters to docile herbivores, continues to grow over the years. What started with just 15 species quickly became much larger after geneticists began secretly cloning on a separate island. Then, when Masrani Global Corporation hired Dr. Henry Wu, the genetically engineered hybrids continued. While most of the creatures created for Jurassic Park/World are extremely dangerous, there are a few that can become interesting home companions with proper training.

Updated by Amanda Bruce on June 13, 2022: With the release of Jurassic World: Dominion and the addition of an animated Cretaceous period to the franchise, even more prehistoric creatures appeared on the screen. Many fans of the films wondered how much the world would have changed if dinosaurs really existed today, and whether they could be taught to stay at home. Special care must be taken with many of these creatures, but they can certainly become interesting companion animals.

Triceratops

One of the most often memorable scenes in Jurassic Park is Dr. Ellie Sattler trying to figure out what causes triceratops in the park. Dinosaurs may be sick and sedated, but they allow humans to interact with them in an obedient way. They were even used in the Jurassic World contact zoo, where teenagers rolled children.

However, no matter how docile they may be, triceratops can weigh up to 26,000 pounds and reach almost ten feet in height. It turns out one massive herbivore. It wouldn’t be much different from an elephant or a rhinoceros hanging out in the backyard. A dinosaur could find a happy life on a large piece of land, but it could definitely be dangerous.

Listrosaurus

Very similar in size and shape to triceratops, Lystrosaurus appears on the big screen in Jurassic World: Dominion. This is one of many dinosaurs sold on the black market as the world finds a way to make a lot of money from prehistoric creatures.

The listrosaurus is shown in the film as an animal not much larger than the average dog in a cage, but it can grow up to eight feet in length, so it needs a lot of open space for grazing. He may not like being petted, but he will definitely enjoy the freedom of a ranch or farm.

Smilodon

Technically, smilodon is not a dinosaur, he is still a prehistoric creature. In particular, this is a prehistoric big cat, shown in a Cretaceous camp, and not in Jurassic period films. (However, a stuffed Smilodon appears in a souvenir shop in Jurassic Park.) The animated series perfectly demonstrates how dangerous Smilodon is, as he tracks down and pursues several characters of the series, but this is also true for big cats in the real world, who can live next to people in shelters for big cats.

Smilodons grow to only a few feet in length, but they can weigh up to 950 pounds, which is a lot of weight behind their teeth and claws. Only someone who has experience with big cats will be able to keep them as a pet, so living in a shelter with other big cats will probably be the best place to do this.

Compsognat

First seen in “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” — the second film in the franchise — compsognath is a miniature dinosaur that grows to just 12 inches tall. Weighing up to 7.7 pounds, he is about the size of a domestic cat. Technically classified as a carnivore, he is more of a scavenger than anyone else.

In a group, these little creatures can be extremely dangerous. They attack a young girl at the beginning of the film, almost killing her. Despite the anxiety, this scene was far from one of the scariest moments of the franchise. However, one of these dinosaurs will not be able to cause much damage. If he had been raised from a cub, he could have become a pretty good pet.

Gallimimus

Gallimimus first appears in the original Jurassic Park movie when Alan, Lex and Tim escape from the rogue Tyrannosaurus Rex. These creatures are over 6 feet tall and weigh almost 1,000 pounds, similar to prehistoric ostriches.

In the franchise, they are classified as herbivores, but in fact they were omnivores. Since large modern birds, such as ostriches and emus, are domesticated, there is no reason to think that gallimimuses cannot also become docile. Although they probably won’t be a pet, they can certainly live a cozy life on a ranch or farm.