13 Altcoins With Rise Potential! Detailed Crypto Opportunity Analysis!

These 13 altcoins have two common features, they can make serious pricing in the new altcoin bull. If you invest in the right project, your money can be valued thousands of times in a short time.

It is important to find the right project, we have published a lot of criteria content on our website. It will be beneficial for you to decide on the right project as a result of your own research and not to seek investment advice. Today we will examine some projects that have a low market value and have moved away from the ATH point.

Enzyme (MLN)

The project, previously named Melon Protocol, offers easier investment opportunities. The protocol developed by the company named Melonport runs on the Ethereum network. Mona El Isa and Rito Trinkler laid the groundwork for the project in 2016.

Thanks to the system that focuses on investment strategies, you can make more profitable investments thanks to other investors using the same protocol. Enzyme ( MLN ), which is quite old, continues to find buyers for about $ 110. The project, which has a market value of 197 million dollars, reached the ATH point of 255 dollars in 2017. The price, which saw $ 177 in this year’s bull season, has not renewed the ATH for years, and if the project does not fail, there is a possibility of seeing $ 255. Its supply of at least 1.8 million and its relatively low market cap support this. The total amount of assets locked in the protocol approached $73 million.

Linear

Linear ( LINA ), which has a total supply of 10 billion, has reached a market value of 200 million dollars with the price movement it has made these days. The protocol, which currently finds buyers at $ 0.05007, is finance-oriented. Linear (LINA), which provides DeFi service with the slogan of unlimited liquid, is in the top 300.

The project, which is quite far from the ATH point of $0.27, could make serious pricing in a new bull season. However, it is your responsibility to decide by examining the team and details of the project.

Casper (CSPR)

It is one of the projects with a market value of less than 300 million dollars. CSPR current price is around $0.139 and it has a total supply of 10.3 billion. The token, whose ATH point is far from $ 1.3, has 10 times price potential with new deals and system upgrades.

Vlad Zamfir was among the founders of the project. However, it was removed from the project by developers who wanted to delay the token listing. He then sued Casper. It may be useful to closely examine the current developer team and examine the project in detail.

Bounce Token (AUCTION), Harvest Finance (FARM), and LUKSO (LYXe)

The Ethereum-based project later partnered with BSC and Polkadot . Bounce Token ( AUCTION ), which provides DeFi service, has a market cap of approximately $60 million and is 50% below the ATH point. It is seen as an advantage for him that it has a low market value and is presented with a supply of only 10 million.

Harvest Finance ( FARM ) provides DeFi and DAO services. Interest in the new altcoin bull may continue, especially in DeFi projects. With its current market capitalization of 130 million, Harvest Finance (FARM) can get its share. The project, whose ATH point is $ 422, is currently selling for $ 200.

He had raved about LUKSO (LYXe) before on Tyler Swope. LUKSO ( LYXe ) in the NFT space went from $6 to $17 with the latest crazy demand. The project, which has a total supply of 100 million units, has a market value of 222 million dollars. Moreover, it is still far from the ATH point of $25 and has upside potential.

Everipedia (IQ) and Other Projects

It is a decentralized information platform. Everipedia ( IQ ) coin was actually born as a competitor to Wikipedia-like systems. The project, which first started broadcasting in the format of an information site in 2014, later started crypto-oriented studies. This is how IQ Coin was born. The current market value of the project, which has a total supply of 21 Billion dollars, is only 163 million dollars and is far from the ATH point of 0.064 dollars.

Other projects under $200 million in market capitalization and far from ATH are Kin (KIN), Sun (New), Wrapped NXM (WNXM), Wanchain (WAN), Ampleforth (AMPL), and Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK). These are alternatives with the potential to rise when the supply-price balance is considered. Moreover, the fact that they are far from the ATH point also supports this. However, it is your responsibility to examine the projects in detail before investing. The data here is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.