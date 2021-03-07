12th generation Intel mobile processors leaked: 16 cores

AMD’s increased competition with Ryzen processors did not do well for Intel in the desktop market. The red team has surpassed the blue team in the desktop processor market. Intel, which does not want to live in the same situation in the mobile market, is after an early response to AMD with 12th generation mobile processors. According to the leaked information, Alder Lake mobile processors go up to 16 cores.

Intel, which will switch to hybrid design with the 12th generation, is taking some kind of Arm-based processors as reference.

12th generation Intel Alder Lake mobile processors emerged

AMD’s aggressive core policy in the market has worked for the end users. Not wanting to fall behind its competitor, Intel had to increase the number of cores in this process. As a result of the competition between the two companies, we can see 8-core processors in mobile. Intel’s transition to hybrid design with 12th generation Alder Lake processors will result in a significant increase in the number of cores.

Intel will go to the core increase in Tiger Lake mobile processors, which it will already introduce at the end of this month. According to the leaks, 6 cores will be used in the i5 series and 8 cores in the i7 base version. However, the American manufacturer, which is not satisfied with this, will increase its core again with 12th generation Intel mobile processors. In addition to the increase in the number of cores, it is stated that 3 different processor groups will come.

Switching to hybrid design with Alder Lake, Intel prefers two different core types here. One of them is the performance and the other is the power saving core. While performance cores support hyperthreading, savings cores do not.

Basically dividing Alder Lake processors into 3 categories, Intel also divided the categories into groups. The M5 and U9 categories are designed for tablets and ultra-thin computers. The M5 group has 1 large core and four savings cores. The U9 group has 2 large cores and 8 savings cores at the top.

Alder Lake P series is divided into three groups as U15, U28, and H45. The processors, which vary according to TDP values, have a 14-core structure at the top. Of these, the i7 and i9 series come with 6 large cores and 8 saving cores.

Another category that comes with 12th generation Intel mobile processors is S-BGA. These processors with a TDP value of 45-55W fall behind on the internal graphics unit side. For this reason, it is very likely that the new series will be used on gaming computers. Processors in this category come with 8 big cores and 8 saving cores. There is no exact information about whether the H45 category will have the i5 series.

M -> M5: 5 cores / 6 threads – U9: 10 cores / 12 threads

P -> U15: 10 cores / 12 threads – U28: 14 cores / 20 threads – H45: 14 cores / 20 threads

S-BGA -> H55: 16 cores / 24 tracks

Alder Lake mobile processors are expected to be introduced in September.