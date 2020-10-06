12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-S processor features leaked

On the desktop processor side, Intel competed with AMD, and its market share was hit. However, the American silicon giant, which has a great advantage in the mobile market, does not want to repeat the same mistake on this side. Recently, we shared some details about the general features of Intel’s 11th and 12th generation processors with you. Now, 12th generation Intel Alder Lake-S processor features have emerged.

In the Alder Lake series, the mobile side is S and the desktop side is the P series.

16-core Intel Alder Lake-S processor features leaked

12th generation Intel Core processors come with many new features. Leaving behind 14 nm lithography on the desktop side, Intel will finally be able to switch to 10 nm lithography. With the Alder Lake series, a different design will be preferred for the first time on the desktop processor side. Instead of cores with the same power, 8 large and performance-oriented, 8 small and power-saving core architectures will be used.

Intel used this design on the 11th generation Tiger Lake processors introduced in September. The most striking detail among the leaked Intel Core Alder Lake-S processor features is that it has 16 cores and 32 threads. The large and performance-oriented cores will be based on the Golden Cove (GRT) architecture, while the small and power-saving cores will be based on the Gracemont (GRC) architecture. There is no information yet on how effective this design will be for games and high-power computing.

Other leaked Intel Alder Lake-S processor features include a 10x 1.25 MB L2 cache and a 30 MB L3 cache. Among the previously leaked features, it was stated that DDR5 memory will be supported in 12th generation Alder Lake processors. However, in the test leaked today, DDR4 memory was used. Perhaps Intel could only offer DDR5 memory for the desktop processor platform in the first place.

Intel will experience a big change in 12th generation processors, and will offer users rich features such as Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi6E on the connectivity side. In addition, PCIe 5.0 support is expected to be delivered with Alder Lake processors. On the AMD side, there is no information regarding PCIe 5.0 support.



