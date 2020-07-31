125 Watt Fast Charge Technology of OPPO

OPPO recently launched a 125 watt fast charging technology and a small demo of the charger. In the demo, where a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh was charged, it took only 20 minutes to charge this battery. OPPO announced that the 125 watt fast charger has also started mass production.

In a news that we recently shared with you, we mentioned the Chinese technology manufacturer OPPO’s 125 watt charger. In addition, the company had announced 125-watt fast charging technology in parallel. OPPO, at an event organized today, realized a small demo of the new charger and 125 watt fast charging technology. This demo shows how fast smartphones will charge.

OPPO charged a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery in its demo. This smartphone charged 41 percent in just 5 minutes, exceeding expectations. It took only 20 minutes to fully charge the phone. In other words, charging a smartphone with the new technologies of OPPO will be very easy. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the details of that demo of OPPO.

OPPO is already using a fast charging technology called SuperVOOC 2.0. This technology offers users 65 watts of support, and a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery would recharge in 30 minutes thanks to this technology. In this case, you might think that there will be about twice the time difference between 65 watts and 125 watts of fast charging supports. However, no such thing happens. So why?

The main reason why OPPO’s 125 watt fast charging technology does not charge a phone in just 15 minutes is to ensure device safety. So high-speed charging causes both the smartphone and the charger to warm up. It also seriously affects battery life. OPPO has decided to slow down the charging speed as the charge level rises in order to maintain the heat distribution balance and to protect the device safety. That’s why 125 watts of fast charging doesn’t charge as fast as predicted.

The only thing OPPO does to secure the device in 125 watt fast charging technology is not to decrease the charging speed as the battery is full. The company has increased its 4 temperature sensors used in SuperVOOC 2.0 to 10 in the new technology. In addition, OPPO has chosen to use 128-bit encryption technology to prevent hackers from accessing 125 watt chargers.

OPPO’s 125 watt powered charger provides 20 volts of electricity at 6.25 amps. This power turns into 12.5 amperes and 10 volts when it enters the phone. This reveals that OPPO’s battery in new technology has been exposed to twice the current. In the statements made by OPPO, it was stated that mass production of 125 watt powered chargers started. This is a clear indication that 125-watt fast charging smartphones are on the way.

