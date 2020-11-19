120,000 CoronaVac vaccines reach São Paulo

The first 120 thousand doses of the CoronaVac vaccine reached the greater São Paulo. The first doses of the vaccine against the new coronavirus have yet to be approved by Anvisa, but they are already on Brazilian soil to be part of the first part of the immunization campaign.

In a tweet, the Government of São Paulo recorded and showed the arrival of the long-awaited vaccines for covid-19 at Guarulhos International Airport. “You can spread the news, because they are already among us!”, He comments in the publication. In the images, professionals remove a large container that contained the doses of the vaccine.

According to the spokesman for the municipality’s administration, the vaccines are ready to be applied, but await authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the start of applications.

The immunizer is composed of fragments of inactivated coronavirus, presented in diluted doses and not harmful to human health. For complete immunization, the user must receive two doses of the vaccine, therefore, the 120 thousand units will serve 60 thousand people.

CoronaVac is one of the four strongest vaccine candidates against the new Coronavirus that are already in Brazil in the form of voluntary tests. Currently, the government of São Paulo has signed an agreement for the purchase of 46 million doses of the vaccine and for the transfer of technology to the Butantan Institute, responsible for part of the studies that generated the vaccine.



