120 Hz is Possible on PS5 and Xbox Series X and select MSI Monitors

If you are using an MSI monitor that supports Console Mode, you can get a 120 Hz refresh rate on your PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console.

MSI, which we know with its various hardware, seems to be doing some work to attract the attention of console players. The company previously introduced a “Console Mode” that can detect 4K signals even if the resolution of some monitors is 1440p (2K).

Now, new details have been announced for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners to benefit from 120 Hz monitors. If you have an MSI monitor with Console Mode, you can experience 120 Hz gaming at Full HD resolution.

PlayStation 5

To use on this console, just follow the steps below:

Go to Saved Data and Game / Application Settings> Game Presets.

Select Performance Mode from here.

Finally restart the game.

Xbox Series X

On Xbox, go to Settings> General> TV & Display Options.

Here you can get the refresh rate from 60 Hz to 120 Hz as long as your screen supports it.

Full HD Resolution 120 Hz Supported MSI Monitors

The list also includes monitors that will be released soon.



